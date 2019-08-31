Baby boy sports his famous father's iconic angry face during first haircut

31 August 2019, 17:15

Baby
'I'm not too happy about this!'. Picture: Instagram

Like father, like son.

Here's Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar flashing a trademark 'angry' scowl during his first haircut.

The tot stares grumpily into the camera while a hairdresser gives his locks a little trim.

Following in his father's footsteps, Oscar seems totally unimpressed by what's going on in the kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay rages on US TV show Hell's Kitchen. Picture: Getty

However a second snap on his own Instagram page (yes really!) shows him looking happier.

The account, which has 147k followers, is run by his elder sister Tilly.

"Had my first haircut today!! I love it 💇🏼‍♂️" the post said.

However we're not convinced that's true!

Oscar Ramsay
Oscar Ramsay flashes a smile. Picture: https://www.instagram.com/oscarjramsay/

Gordon and his 44-year-old wife welcomed Oscar into the world in April.

He is the couple's fifth child, joining Megan, 21, Jack and Holly, 19, and Tilly, 17.

