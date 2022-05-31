Baggs family quit Gogglebox as they 'couldn't commit' to another series

The Baggs family have quit Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

The Baggs family, who have appeared on the last three seasons of Gogglebox, have released a statement announcing they've quit the show.

Gogglebox's the Baggs family have announced they're quitting the show as they 'couldn't commit' to filming another series.

The Essex family - dad Terry, mum Lisa and sons Joe and George - have become popular with viewers due to their over-the-top-reactions.

They have issued a statement confirming they won't be appearing in the new series, explaining: "After 3 incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show.

"We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Baggs family have left Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

"With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity.

“Thank you for all your support whilst we have been on the show. We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next!

"Much love, The Baggs 💙."

Their Gogglebox co-stars rushed to offer their well-wishes, with Ellie Warner writing: "All the best to you guys ❤️❤️❤️."

To this, George responded: "Thankyou ❤️" while Joe wrote: "Thanks hun! ❤️."