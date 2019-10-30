Furious Bake Off Viewers claim final was 'rigged' as they fume about the winner
30 October 2019, 08:59 | Updated: 30 October 2019, 09:22
David Atherton was crowned winner of the Great British Bake Off last night
The Great British Bake Off winner was finally revealed last night - as David Atherton took home the crown following a tense final episode.
David, who never won Star Baker before in the competition, beat out Alice Fevronia and bookies' favourite Steph Blackwell.
He saved the best till last. A huge congratulations to David - winner of The Great British Bake Off 2019! 👏👏👏 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/FRtFPRkVO6— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 29, 2019
Steph suffered some bad luck during last night's final, and her unsuccessful bakes ended up leaving her in tears.
One person tweeted: "Rigged... Steph should have won. 1 week doesnt outshine all the others, especially the 4 star bakers. Mary Berry wouldnt have let that slide. Although still, congrats David. Still rigged tho #bakeoff".
Well baked, Alice! It’s been a pleasure to watch you in action. 👏👏👏 #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/evGGif72PR— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 29, 2019
Another added: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME. YOU HACKS. THIS IS SOME BULLS**T STEPH WON 4 F***ING STAR BAKERS AND SHE LOST TO SMUG A** DAVID BECAUSE SHE MESSED UP THE FINAL CHALLENGE. what a flawed f***ing system. Worst. Season. Ever. #BakeOff".
And a third ranted: "David should not have won bake off, Alice was the most consistent all the way through he's never even won star baker #GBBOFinal".
David should not have won bake off,Alice was the most consistent all the way through he’s never even won star baker 🙄 #GBBOFinal— Paige Louise Ryan (@PaigeLouiseRyan) October 29, 2019
David is the first person to win the show without ever winning star baker since series two.
Speaking after the show, he said: “I saved the best till last — and it’s the best feeling in the world. Week on week other people were stronger, I was always the underdog and yet I just managed to get through.
“I think I just didn’t get stressed at the pressure. I really enjoyed every episode in the tent and I never felt that I was flaky throughout the whole series, although I did feel very nervous at the final.
“But honestly it was never in my mind that I could win this, though I have had daydreams of winning Bake Off for about ten years.
“I didn’t imagine for one micro second that I would get to the final, let alone win it. It’s just unreal.”
