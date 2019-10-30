Furious Bake Off Viewers claim final was 'rigged' as they fume about the winner

David Atherton was crowned winner of the Great British Bake Off last night

The Great British Bake Off winner was finally revealed last night - as David Atherton took home the crown following a tense final episode.

David, who never won Star Baker before in the competition, beat out Alice Fevronia and bookies' favourite Steph Blackwell.

Steph suffered some bad luck during last night's final, and her unsuccessful bakes ended up leaving her in tears.

One person tweeted: "Rigged... Steph should have won. 1 week doesnt outshine all the others, especially the 4 star bakers. Mary Berry wouldnt have let that slide. Although still, congrats David. Still rigged tho #bakeoff".

Another added: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME. YOU HACKS. THIS IS SOME BULLS**T STEPH WON 4 F***ING STAR BAKERS AND SHE LOST TO SMUG A** DAVID BECAUSE SHE MESSED UP THE FINAL CHALLENGE. what a flawed f***ing system. Worst. Season. Ever. #BakeOff".

And a third ranted: "David should not have won bake off, Alice was the most consistent all the way through he's never even won star baker #GBBOFinal".

David is the first person to win the show without ever winning star baker since series two.

Speaking after the show, he said: “I saved the best till last — and it’s the best feeling in the world. Week on week other people were stronger, I was always the underdog and yet I just managed to get through.

“I think I just didn’t get stressed at the pressure. I really enjoyed every episode in the tent and I never felt that I was flaky throughout the whole series, although I did feel very nervous at the final.

“But honestly it was never in my mind that I could win this, though I have had daydreams of winning Bake Off for about ten years.

“I didn’t imagine for one micro second that I would get to the final, let alone win it. It’s just unreal.”

