I'm A Celeb's banned items revealed after Alex and Shona smuggle in contraband

No-one can get away with breaking camp rules.

26 November 2025, 15:35

Ant and Dec punished the group for Alex and Shona's sneaky moves.
By Claire Blackmore

I'm A Celebrity's Alex Scott and Shona McGarty were caught red-handed with items that are strictly forbidden in camp.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'s Alex Scott and Shona McGarty came under fire from Ant and Dec this week for sneaking strictly forbidden contraband into the jungle.

The ex-footballer was caught red-handed using sachets of salt and pepper she had smuggled into camp whilst cooking up a stir-fry for dinner.

Forgetting her rule-breaking act would be caught on camera, she whipped out the seasoning hidden in her pocket and poured the banned powder into the rice.

The campmates were collectively punished by producers, and one star was deducted from Aitch's hard-earned total of 12, leaving them with just 11 to exchange for food.

As she apologised for her sneaky behaviour, an announcement boomed through camp asking all contestants to cough up any other illegal items they might be stashing.

If truthful about any additional bootleg objects they would be offered amnesty for their honesty.

Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty immediately crumbled under the pressure, heading to her bag to pull out one huge air freshener.

Her co-stars couldn't believe she had managed to conceal the massive aerosol for so long and wondered how she even got it into camp.

Insiders claimed she got hold of the toilet spray meant for the dunny from the ITV production team after a trial – and kept it.

Alex Scott was caught with five sachets of seasoning.
With the contraband controversy affecting the mood, rapper Aitch begged his jungle family to surrender anything else they might be hiding.

With no-one else coming forward, it seems as though everyone had fallen back in line with the rules – for now.

But what actually are the contraband regulations? We break down the full list of items banned from the I'm A Celebrity camp.

What items are banned from I’m A Celebrity camp?

  • Pillows, blankets, teddies
  • Photos of family members
  • Pens, paper, books and games to pass the time
  • Make-up and cosmetics
  • Spices, herbs and seasonings
  • Food not provided by camp
  • Teabags
  • Clocks and watches
  • Any clothing not provided by the I'm A Celeb production team besides underwear

