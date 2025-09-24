Baywatch is returning to screens as iconic lifeguard drama gets a reboot

Baywatch is back with a brand new series thanks to Fox. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The 1990s California beach drama is officially making a comeback – red swimsuits and heroic ocean rescues included.

Baywatch is officially returning to TV screens after US execs revealed a reboot of the iconic lifeguard drama is in the works.

The sexy beachside series dominated popular culture in the 1990s and has now finally been reimagined by Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, along with writer Matt Nix, for the modern day.

Known for its adrenaline-fuelled rescues, iconic red swimsuits, slow-motion sprints and messy romances, the fresh iteration is expected to premiere between 2026 and 2027.

The broadcast network explained producers had been given the green light after years of planning and will start by releasing 12 high-stakes episodes as early as next year.

The show's iconic red swimsuits are making a comeback. Picture: Alamy

Filming locations haven't been confirmed yet, but the original was shot in sunny Southern California so die-hard fans are hoping the set will stay true to the 90s dream.

The same goes for the cast, although the show's world-famous stars including David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth and Carmen Electra are not expected to crash into the ocean for a thrilling mission this time around.

"In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback," said President of Fox Television Network Michael Thorn.

"Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the ‘Baywatch’ franchise a global sensation."

Pamela Anderson played CJ Parker in the original drama. Picture: Alamy

Baywatch debuted in 1989 on NBC and quickly exploded in popularity, gaining a legion of loyal fans that boosted the series' success.

It ran for 11 seasons from 1989 to 1999, which included almost 250 episodes, and at its peak pulled in over a billion viewers across 200 countries a week.

The beautifully-shot lifeguard series became one of the most successful programmes in the world, catapulting most of its actors to world-wide fame.

David Hasselhoff shot to fame as lead lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. Picture: Alamy

After the original show ended, it continued as Baywatch: Hawaii until 2001, then returned as a spin-off called Baywatch Nights.

A reunion movie was also released in 2003 called Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

In 2017, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron starred in the Florida-based spin-off Baywatch, another movie inspired by the original series.

The Rock took on the role of David Hasselhoff's legendary character Mitch Buchannon.