Beat the Chasers fans stunned as Jenny Ryan gets ‘easy’ space question wrong

18 October 2021, 11:15 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 11:18

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chase star Jenny Ryan tripped up on a question about Elon Musk.

Beat the Chasers fans were shocked over the weekend when brainbox Jenny Ryan got a question about Elon Musk wrong.

During a special celebrity episode of The Chase spin off, Russell Kane faced the professional quizzers in a bid to win money for charity Rethink.

While he told host Bradley Walsh he was very nervous to begin with, the comedian managed to take home a whopping £25,000 after Jenny Ryan tripped up.

Jenny Ryan got a space question wrong
Jenny Ryan got a space question wrong. Picture: ITV

Also known as The Vixen, Jenny was Asked which of Elon Musk’s companies are on an ambitious mission to colonise Mars.

She replied Tesla, which was wrong, as Tesla is the billionaire’s electric and driverless vehicle business.

The correct answer is SpaceX, which is Musk’s aerospace manufacturer, space transportation services and communications corporation.

Jenny was forced to apologise to the rest of the Chasers, but one person wrote on Twitter: “How did they screw that up?”

Bradley Walsh was shocked Jenny Ryan didn't know the answer
Bradley Walsh was shocked Jenny Ryan didn't know the answer. Picture: ITV

"Darragh's face when Jenny said Tesla,” said another, while a third added: "Ooh that was a dirty look Anne just gave Jenny then!"

Russell won the cash for Rethink, which supports those suffering with their mental health, with the 45-year-old going on to say the money would make a lot of difference to the charity.

Elsewhere in the show, newest chaser Darragh Ennis admitted he had his ‘stupidest moment ever’ during the show.

Ahead of the show being aired, 41-year-old Darragh told his 20,000 followers: "The day has arrived. My stupidest moment ever will feature in #BeatTheChasers tonight at 8.30pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV.

"Tune in to see my brain pop out for a tea break while my mouth jumped behind the wheel."

This was in reference to the moment the Irish quizzer was asked to explain a question about giraffes being the land mammals who have the longest tails.

He claimed that cheetahs were apes, who didn't have tails, to which Mark Labbett asked: "Are you joking there?"

Darragh then admitted he got cheetahs mixed up with chimpanzees as the audience laughed.

One person on Twitter wrote: "We've all had those moments.

"Like the panto line, 'It's behind you'. Don't worry about it."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You

Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?
Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?
James quit Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out
Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

Trending on Heart

Children will be using facial recognition in the school canteen

Facial recognition cameras being used to charge kids for school dinners

Lifestyle

How old is Theo from You?

How old is Theo in You season three?

Cindy Beale left EastEnders back in 2015

EastEnders fans convinced Cindy Beale is returning to Walford after major clues
The woman took to Reddit to ask for advice (stock image)

Bride furious after brother refuses to donate £20,000 towards her wedding

Lifestyle

A woman was forced to remove her spider brooch

Woman furious after 'terrified' colleague complains about spider brooch

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon lit a candle for every person who has miscarried

Stacey Solomon lights candle in memory of babies she miscarried before daughter Rose

Celebrities

Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now

Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute

Lifestyle

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

Here is where ITV's Angela Black is filmed and set

Where is Angela Black set and what are the filming locations?
The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?
Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?
These spooky serves will impress your Halloween guests

Halloween 2021: Easy and impressive spooky cocktail and drink ideas

Lifestyle

Bradley Walsh starred in The Larkins with his dad

Who plays the policeman in The Larkins?

The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?