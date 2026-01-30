The Beatles first look - Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan transform into Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan's first on-set images as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in the new four-part Beatles anthology. Picture: Instagram/Sony

By Giorgina Hamilton

Actors Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan play some of music's biggest role models, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney in the new Beatles anthology.

First look images of Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in the new four-part Beatles anthology have been revealed.

Not set for release until 2028, Paul is pictured as a young McCartney, framed by the iconic brick walls of Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club, looking thoughtfully off-camera.

It was here, in the early 1960s, the Beatles built their reputation as the club’s resident band, and where the late Brian Epstein famously decided to become their manager after seeing them live, a decision that would change their lives forever.

Barry also appears as drummer Ringo Starr, sporting a black-and-white spotted shirt and a psychedelic tie, headphones draped around his neck, fully immersed in a studio session.

Paul Mescal pictured as a young Paul McCartney. Picture: Instagram/Sony

Barry Keoghan appears as drummer Ringo Starr, pictured. Picture: Instagram/Sony

The look evokes Starr’s late-’60s style, particularly during the recording of their self-titled double album, known to fans as the White Album.

Barry’s hair mimics Ringo’s signature ‘moptop,’ and the actor bears a striking resemblance to the drummer.

Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn seems to portray a bearded George Harrison towards the end of the band’s career, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s Dickinson wears the denim jacket and round spectacles that Lennon favoured in 1968.

Sony confirmed the cast last year after months of speculation, with all four films scheduled for release in April 2028. Picture: Getty

LIPA captioned the Instagram post: “We’ve been given exclusive postcards promoting the new Beatles movies! We’ve hidden them around LIPA, and we want students to find them.”

Sony confirmed the cast last year after months of speculation, with all four films scheduled for release in April 2028.

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood will play Harrison’s wife Pattie Boyd, while Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan will portray Linda McCartney.

Joseph Quinn portrays a bearded George Harrison. Picture: Instagram/Sony

Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s Dickinson wears the denim jacket and round spectacles that Lennon favored in 1968. Picture: Instagram/Sony

Anna Sawai, known for the US drama Shogun, will play Yoko Ono, and British actress Mia McKenna-Bruce takes on Ringo’s wife, Maureen Cox.

Filming is happening at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, with production having begun in November despite earlier reports of roadblocks.

Westminster Council initially suggested filming at the famous zebra crossing might not be allowed, but the council has since confirmed production will go ahead, including temporarily closing the road.

Sam Mendes, who is directing the films, expressed his wish to recreate the Beatles’ 1969 album cover on the crossing.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April, Mendes called the films the “first binge-able theatrical experience.” This is the first time Apple Corps Ltd and the Beatles, Sir Paul, Sir Ringo, and the families of Lennon and Harrison, have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Barry Keoghan admitted he struggled to meet Ringo’s gaze during their first encounter, overwhelmed by nerves. “I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn't playing the drums for Ringo,” he told Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I was. And when I was talking to him, I couldn't look at him. I was nervous, like right now. But he's like, 'You can look at me.'”

Despite the nerves, Barry described Ringo as “absolutely lovely,” recalling a garden conversation. “My job is to observe and kinda take in mannerisms and study him,” he explained.

“I want to humanise him and bring feelings to it and not just sort of imitate.”

Ringo Starr himself spoke about Barry taking on the role. He told Entertainment Tonight: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

