New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

One-off TV special Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD will delve into the famous clan's explosive feud – here's when it will air, what time and what channel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An explosive documentary about the Beckham family feud will air on TV tonight, delving into the now-public fallout between Brooklyn and his famous parents David and Victoria.

In a dramatic twist of events last week, the 26-year-old launched into an Instagram rant about his mum, 51, and dad, 50, claiming the married superstars had been controlling "narratives in the press" about his family his entire life.

Brooklyn also slammed Victoria's behaviour at his wedding to wife Nicola Peltz, 31, suggesting she cancelled making her dress at the last minute and "hijacked" their first dance, dancing "inappropriately" on him instead.

The brand new one-off special, Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD, takes a look at his shocking allegations and picks apart what could now unfold – here's everything you need to know about the doc, from when it will air and what time, to what channel it's on.

The TV special delves into the feud between Brooklyn and his parents David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

When will the Beckham family feud documentary air?

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is set to air on Wednesday 28th January 2026.

What time is the Beckham family feud documentary on TV and what channel?

According to TV insiders, Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is scheduled to air on Channel 4 at 10pm.

None of the Beckham's have publicly commented on Brooklyn's allegations. Picture: Instagram

What is the Beckham family feud documentary about?

Judging by the description for Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD, none of the Beckhams took part in filming for the documentary.

Although Brooklyn has been extremely vocal about his feelings, his parents David and Victoria, his brothers Romeo and Cruz, and his little sister Harper have yet to publicly comment on the explosive claims.

Channel 4 will delve into the evidence and wild speculation around the feud, using commentators and experts to analyse everything that's happened so far.

Brooklyn claimed his mum Victoria "hijacked" his wedding. Picture: Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham

The synopsis for the one-off special reads: "After a six-page Instagram story statement released by Brooklyn on January 19, thrust these once rumoured family disputes into the public sphere, this documentary probes why this story of strained relations, built rapid momentum and ignited such widespread attention.

"By examining the internet’s response and conversations sparked, the documentary will hear from experts in PR, showbiz personalities and psychologists, to get to the heart of how the pressure of being a ‘nepo baby’ manifests itself and why this family feud has hooked the attention of both the UK and wider world."