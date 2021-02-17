Where in London is Behind Her Eyes set?

London locations for Netflix show Behind Her Eyes revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Behind Her Eyes London location: where in London is the new Netflix series set and what areas do Louise, David and Adele live in?

If you're just getting started on new Netflix drama Behind Her Eyes, you can bet it's about to become your new TV obsession.

The limited series dropped on the streaming service on Wednesday 17 February, and is based on a thriller book by the same name written by Sarah Pinborough.

It tells the story of a single mother named Louise, who has an affair with her married boss and ends up in a love triangle with him and his mysterious wife Adele.

All isn't what it seems, however, and a number of unexpected and spooky events occur...

The show was filmed predominantly in London, with the flashback scenes taking place in Scotland.

Here's your need-to-know on where the characters live in London.

Behind Her Eyes is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Where in London is Behind Her Eyes set?

There are a number of shots of beautiful and recognisable scenery of the capital, and many people who live there may be wondering where it is that the characters live.

They are shown to live in northern areas of London, with a road sign outside David and Adele's saying they live in Islington in an N1 postcode area.

Adele and David live in the fictional Maddison Terrace in Islington. Picture: Netflix

While it isn't explicitly stated, it is likely that Louise lives very close nearby - as she is seen walking in Camden at one point in the show.

Louise lives in a north London flat. Picture: Netflix

Louise and Adele also visit Hampstead Heath together, which is also situated in north London.

Much of Behind Her Eyes was filmed in London. Picture: Netflix

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Describing the show to Heart.co.uk ahead of its release, Eve Hewson - who plays Adele - said: "The show is a psychological thriller, and it's a love triangle about a single mother named Louise who starts an affair with her boss while simultaneously sparking up a friendship with his wife."

Tom Bateman - who plays David - added: "There are some demons there, there are some skeletons - not in a closet, but in a well..."







How can I watch Behind Her Eyes?

Behind Her Eyes is available to watch on Netflix now, and there are six episodes in total.

Is there a trailer for Behind Her Eyes?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:





Behind Her Eyes is available to stream on Netflix now

