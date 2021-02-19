Behind Her Eyes soundtrack: full list of songs in each episode

What songs are on the Behind Her Eyes soundtrack? A full list of songs in the Netflix series (including which episode they're in).

Behind Her Eyes dropped on Netflix this week, and we are absolutely obsessed with the spooky psychological thriller.

The six-part series, based on a book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, tells the story of a single mum named Louise who enters into a love triangle with her boss David, a psychiatrist, and his mysterious wife Adele.

As well as *that* ending, one of the big talking points of the show is its incredible soundtrack.

Here's your need-to-know on what songs feature in the series.

The full Behind Her Eyes soundtrack revealed. Picture: Netflix

Behind Her Eyes soundtrack

Behind Her Eyes episode one songs

Never Forget You – Noisettes

– Noisettes She Don’t Dance – Everyone You Know

– Everyone You Know Nicest Thing – Kate Nash

– Kate Nash Cry To Me – Solomon Burke

– Solomon Burke Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Eliza Shaddad

Behind Her Eyes episode two songs

Golden Touch – Razorlight

Razorlight It’s Happening Again – Agnes Obel

– Agnes Obel Waking Up – MJ Cole & Freya Ridings

Behind Her Eyes episode three songs

Terrified (Acoustic Version-Bonus Track) – Anna Ternheim

– Anna Ternheim Rocking Horse – Kelli Ali

Behind Her Eyes episode four songs

Watch Me – Labi Siffre

– Labi Siffre I Know Places – Lykke Li

– Lykke Li Requiem in D Minor, K. 626 – 3. Sequentia: VI. Lacrimosa – Wiener Philharmoniker, Karl Böhm &Konzertvereinigung Wieder Staatsopernchor

Behind Her Eyes episode five songs

Mr. Sandman – SYML

– SYML Drown – Marika Hackman

– Marika Hackman Yatton - Beak

- Beak Madness – Ruelle

Behind Her Eyes episode six songs

Ditch – Empara Mi

– Empara Mi Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

The story begins with a woman named Louise meeting a handsome man in a bar. They hit it off and end up sharing a kiss, but he then runs off without explanation.

Louise, a receptionist in a psychiatrists' office, goes to work the next day, and learns that David is her new boss - and that he is married.

Louise ends up having an affair with David, and inadvertently befriends his wife Adele, becoming entangled in their strange lives...

