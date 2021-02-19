Behind Her Eyes soundtrack: full list of songs in each episode

19 February 2021, 16:43

Behind Her Eyes soundtrack: the full song list. Picture: Netflix
What songs are on the Behind Her Eyes soundtrack? A full list of songs in the Netflix series (including which episode they're in).

Behind Her Eyes dropped on Netflix this week, and we are absolutely obsessed with the spooky psychological thriller.

The six-part series, based on a book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, tells the story of a single mum named Louise who enters into a love triangle with her boss David, a psychiatrist, and his mysterious wife Adele.

As well as *that* ending, one of the big talking points of the show is its incredible soundtrack.

Here's your need-to-know on what songs feature in the series.

The full Behind Her Eyes soundtrack revealed
The full Behind Her Eyes soundtrack revealed. Picture: Netflix

Behind Her Eyes soundtrack

Behind Her Eyes episode one songs

  • Never Forget You – Noisettes
  • She Don’t Dance – Everyone You Know
  • Nicest Thing – Kate Nash
  • Cry To Me – Solomon Burke
  • Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Eliza Shaddad

Behind Her Eyes episode two songs

  • Golden Touch – Razorlight
  • It’s Happening Again – Agnes Obel
  • Waking Up – MJ Cole & Freya Ridings

Behind Her Eyes episode three songs

  • Terrified (Acoustic Version-Bonus Track) – Anna Ternheim
  • Rocking Horse – Kelli Ali

Behind Her Eyes episode four songs

  • Watch Me – Labi Siffre
  • I Know Places – Lykke Li
  • Requiem in D Minor, K. 626 – 3. Sequentia: VI. Lacrimosa – Wiener Philharmoniker, Karl Böhm &Konzertvereinigung Wieder Staatsopernchor

Behind Her Eyes episode five songs

  • Mr. Sandman – SYML
  • Drown – Marika Hackman
  • Yatton - Beak
  • Madness – Ruelle

Behind Her Eyes episode six songs

  • Ditch – Empara Mi
  • Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

The story begins with a woman named Louise meeting a handsome man in a bar. They hit it off and end up sharing a kiss, but he then runs off without explanation.

Louise, a receptionist in a psychiatrists' office, goes to work the next day, and learns that David is her new boss - and that he is married.

Louise ends up having an affair with David, and inadvertently befriends his wife Adele, becoming entangled in their strange lives...

