Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering

By Alice Dear

Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal in season two of 'The Last Of Us,' but after a three-week press tour, they are tired of this one question coming up.

Bella Ramsey, 21, has revealed the one question about 'The Last of Us' they are sick of having to answer - and it's hilarious.

The actor, who plays Ellie in the apocalyptic HBO series alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel, made the admission as they joined Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about the new season.

Dev posed the question he puts to all his celebrity guests on the Evening Show - What question do you want people to stop asking you? - and Bella knew their answer straight away.

Bella said: "I've been on a three week press tour, and this is the most common question I get asked: 'So, Bella, Ellie was 14 in season one [of 'The Last of Us'], she's now 19 in season two, there's a five year age gap, how did you prepare to play an older Ellie in season 2?'"

Laughing, they added: "I've grown up! Ellie's grown up! There's nothing to tell! I've got nothing to say to you!"

Bella went on: "I'm going to get asked that question, probably, everyday for the next few weeks, so no offence to everyone asking that question, but that's the question I am a little bit sick of."

Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering 👀

Bella also spoke to Dev about the training they went through before filming season two of 'The Last of Us', with their character, Ellie, becoming a skilled combat fighter.

"I have done a lot of training," they said: "I did two months of jujitsu and other martial arts; boxing, fighting, combat training, before we started shooting."

They added: "I'm quite well equipped to take someone down if necessary."

Bella plays Ellie in 'The Last Of Us'. Picture: HBO

'The Last of Us' season two debuted on Monday, April 14, on HBO with the first episode 'Future Days', which will be followed by six other episodes released every Monday until May 26.

Bella plays Ellie, an orphaned survivor in an apocalyptic world with an immunity to the spreading infection, who becomes the surrogate daughter of Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), who had one goal; to get Ellie to the Fireflies so they could use her immunity to save the rest of humankind.

At the end of season one, however, Joel refused to let the Fireflies carry out a surgery on Ellie after finding out the operation would be fatal to her. Instead, he murders everyone in the hospital before taking an unconscious Ellie from the scene.

'The Last of Us' season two takes place five-years later, where Ellie and Joel have settled into a new life in a secluded town, however, the series is set to be anything by plain-sailing.