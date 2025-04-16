Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering

16 April 2025, 20:30

Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering
Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering. Picture: Heart / HBO
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bella Ramsey returns as Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal in season two of 'The Last Of Us,' but after a three-week press tour, they are tired of this one question coming up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bella Ramsey, 21, has revealed the one question about 'The Last of Us' they are sick of having to answer - and it's hilarious.

The actor, who plays Ellie in the apocalyptic HBO series alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel, made the admission as they joined Heart's Dev Griffin to chat about the new season.

Dev posed the question he puts to all his celebrity guests on the Evening Show - What question do you want people to stop asking you? - and Bella knew their answer straight away.

Bella said: "I've been on a three week press tour, and this is the most common question I get asked: 'So, Bella, Ellie was 14 in season one [of 'The Last of Us'], she's now 19 in season two, there's a five year age gap, how did you prepare to play an older Ellie in season 2?'"

Laughing, they added: "I've grown up! Ellie's grown up! There's nothing to tell! I've got nothing to say to you!"

Bella went on: "I'm going to get asked that question, probably, everyday for the next few weeks, so no offence to everyone asking that question, but that's the question I am a little bit sick of."

Bella Ramsey reveals 'The Last of Us' question they are sick of answering 👀

Bella also spoke to Dev about the training they went through before filming season two of 'The Last of Us', with their character, Ellie, becoming a skilled combat fighter.

"I have done a lot of training," they said: "I did two months of jujitsu and other martial arts; boxing, fighting, combat training, before we started shooting."

They added: "I'm quite well equipped to take someone down if necessary."

Bella plays Ellie in 'The Last Of Us'
Bella plays Ellie in 'The Last Of Us'. Picture: HBO

'The Last of Us' season two debuted on Monday, April 14, on HBO with the first episode 'Future Days', which will be followed by six other episodes released every Monday until May 26.

Bella plays Ellie, an orphaned survivor in an apocalyptic world with an immunity to the spreading infection, who becomes the surrogate daughter of Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), who had one goal; to get Ellie to the Fireflies so they could use her immunity to save the rest of humankind.

At the end of season one, however, Joel refused to let the Fireflies carry out a surgery on Ellie after finding out the operation would be fatal to her. Instead, he murders everyone in the hospital before taking an unconscious Ellie from the scene.

'The Last of Us' season two takes place five-years later, where Ellie and Joel have settled into a new life in a secluded town, however, the series is set to be anything by plain-sailing.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mickey Rourke is reportedly planning to sue Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke 'planning to sue ITV' after controversial exit

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal return as Ellie and Joel in The Last Of Us season 2

The Last Of Us season 2 episode guide: How many, titles, synopsis and release time and date
JoJo Siwa's mum Jess has branded Ella as 'jealous'

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's mum Jess brands Ella 'jealous' amid Chris Hughes friendship
The CBB end date has been revealed

When does Celebrity Big Brother end? The finish date revealed

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters and rumoured stars

What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand?

What did JoJo Siwa write on Chris Hughes' hand? Celebrity Big Brother secret message revealed

Trending on Heart

Dave and Veronica have revealed what really went on between them on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica break silence on cheating rumours

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash was in tears after discussing his ADHD with Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon comforts Joe Swash as he breaks down in tears over health battle

What happened between Paul and Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina's twin sister Cleo's secret romance explained

Married at First Sight

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Married at First Sight

Katy Perry has gone into space

Katy Perry's space flight explained: How much did singer pay Blue Origin and who did she go with?
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are rumoured to be feuding

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins 'feud' explained as White Lotus stars fuel rift rumours

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Jamie and Dave's relationship may be ending

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals why his feelings towards Jamie changed

Married at First Sight

The CBB fees have been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

What is going on between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes?

Celebrity Big Brother: What is going on between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes?

Ella Rae Wise is taking part in CBB 2025

Ella Rae Wise facts: TOWIE star's age, boyfriend, Instagram and career revealed

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

The Pride and Prejudice cast has been revealed

Pride and Prejudice cast and release date revealed as new Netflix series announced

Mickey Rourke to have Celebrity Big Brother fee 'cut' after being kicked out

Will Mickey Rourke still get paid for Celebrity Big Brother?

Stacey Solomon's mum doesn't take part in her reality TV show

Real reason Stacey Solomon’s mum Fiona doesn’t appear on her reality TV show revealed

Mickey Rourke made a controversial comment to Ella Rae Wise on CBB

What did Mickey say to Ella? The CBB star's controversial comments revealed