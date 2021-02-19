Below Deck Mediterranean season one: What is the new reality show about and when is it on?

What is Below Deck Med about and when is it on E4? Everything you need to know about the reality show...

If you’ve made your way through all of Netflix and have almost finished Married at First Sight Australia, you might be looking for a brand new reality show to binge.

Well, E4 has got you covered with season one of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The show originally aired on Bravo back in 2016 in the US, but now everyone here in the UK has a chance to catch up with the drama.

So, what can viewers expect from Below Deck Med and when is it on?

What is Below Deck Med about?

Below Deck Mediterranean is a spin-off series of Below Deck, which is usually filmed in the Caribbean.

Below Deck Med season one is airing on E4 this month. Picture: Bravo

The series is like a modern day Downton Abbey and follows the staff on board a luxury yacht in Greece.

Each week, the crew welcome on board a new set of charter guests who have hired the boat for a few days of fun in the sun.

But as you can imagine, things don’t always go to plan as the crew try to balance pleasing the very rich guests while also living in very close quarters to one another.

Season one takes place on boat Ionian Princess which is led by Captain Mark Howard.

Hannah Ferrier appeared in all five series' of Below Deck Med. Picture: Bravo

Running the exterior of the boat is Bosun Bryan Kattenburg and he is in charge of Deckhands Bobby Giancola, Danny Zureikat and Jenn Riservato.

In the interior department, Australian Hannah Ferrier is the Chief Stewardess and is joined by second stew Julia D’Albert Pusey and third stew Tiffany Copeland.

Ben Robinson is also returning as chef of this series, after previously starring in four series’ of the original Below Deck.

When is Below Deck Med on?

Below Deck Med starts on E4 on Monday February 22 at 7:30pm.

Each installment is an hour long and there are 13 episodes altogether, which means it will be on our screens for just over two weeks.