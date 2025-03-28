Beyond Paradise filming locations revealed as season three begins

28 March 2025, 19:30

The Beyond Paradise filming locations have been revealed
Picture: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Mark Harrison/Joss Barratt

By Hope Wilson

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed? Here is everything you need to know about the locations used in the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyond Paradise is returning to our screens for a third season of mystery and intrigue as DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) is on the case.

The Death in Paradise spin-off documents Humphrey's life back in the UK with his partner Martha (Sally Bretton), alongside his colleagues Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), Constable Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and his mother Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn).

While Death in Paradise is recorded in the Caribbean, Beyond Paradise is filmed here in the UK, with many viewers curious to know where the locations used in the drama are.

Here is everything you need to know about where Beyond Paradise is set and filmed.

Beyond Paradise is filmed in the UK
Picture: BBC

Where is Beyond Paradise set?

Beyond Paradise is set in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott near the Devon coast. However the show is not filmed in Devon, instead it is recorded in Cornwall.

Speaking about why they decided to set the show in Devon, executive producer Tim Key told the i: "Being a Death in Paradise show, we knew it had to be set somewhere beautiful, and, in the UK, we are spoilt for choice.

"There were lots of conversations about where we take it but we settled quite quickly on the West Country as we felt that Devon hadn’t had a huge amount of exposure in TV drama, Cornwall often nabs the glory."

There has been the odd occasion where the show has not been filmed in Cornwall, with Maidencombe Beach, Buckfastleigh railway station, Bere Ferris and Weir Quay in Devon all reportedly used as locations in Beyond Paradise.

The University of Plymouth has also been used as the setting for the South West Police Headquarters.

Beyond Paradise is set in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott
Picture: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/ Joss Barratt

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed in Cornwall?

Beyond Paradise is mainly filmed in Looe, South-East Cornwall, with Tim Key revealing why they chose this specific town to host the show.

The executive producer said: "It was a beautiful tourist town, but also a thriving community with fishing businesses, so we felt we had found our home.

"The fictional town is set slightly back from the coast, so we have all sorts of story worlds to dive into, including the folklore of the town, which is touched upon in episode one. The series looks beautiful, and we were lucky with the weather as well!"

The town's Guildhall is used as the police station as well Pont Creek, Whitsand Bay, St Germans and the Pentillie Estate all being used as filming locations.

