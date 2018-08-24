Big Bang Theory cancelled after main character quits

The TV show was cancelled after this major star of the series decided to leave.

Science sit com The Big Bang Theory is being cancelled after a whopping 12 series.

The show which revolves around a group of physicist friends is coming to an end after one of its biggest stars decided he no longer wanted to be a part of it.

Jim Parsons, 45, who plays the quirky and uber intelligent scientist Sheldon Cooper told producers he did not want to continue in the role after its twelfth season.

The last season will air in 2019 after first bursting onto screens in 2007.

The actor uploaded a picture of the cast, including fellow original co-stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley, with an incredibly lengthy and heartfelt message about the end of the shows era on his Instagram account.

Picture: Instagram @realjimparsons

Read the message in full below...

"It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory.

"I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.

"Something else I feel grateful for - and this gratitude needs no time to "sink in" or become "realized;" this grateful-feeling is always with me but is multiplied in this moment of us announcing our final season - but I feel such intense gratitude for our devoted viewers who are the ACTUAL reason we have been graced with the opportunity to explore these characters for 12 years of our lives.

"I feel grateful to our crew - many, many of whom have been with us since day one - and who are the people who bring a sense of steadiness and dependability, who are so warm and kind and always quick to say hello and smile at us every time we com to the set and who, even though you don't see them on the TV, are in many ways the real and steady heartbeat that keeps this body of work alive and breathing while we, like flailing arms and legs, act like jackasses and fools in attempt to make someone laugh.

Picture: Big Bang Theory

"I am grateful to all the writers of our show - those with us now and those that have come and gone - because, without them, there would literally be no Big Bang Theory at all, ever.

"The writers thought of this show, the writers created these characters, the writers are the ones who found ways to keep coming up with organic, entertaining ways to keep the life of this show going which is a task much, much more challenging than anyone other than them will ever know or understand.

"And while I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren't pictured here - whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off.

"You are my playmates when we don't feel like playing but have to because it's our job to get out there and communicate and pretend we're these other fictional people and we look into each other's eyes and say these words and end up creating this weird, other reality that has enriched my life more than I will fully ever understand.

"I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time."

The Big Bang Theory is the longest running multi-camera sit com in TV history and has won itself an incredibly loyal fanbase over the year which has resulted in a successful spin off, Young Sheldon.

So if you're missing the grow up geeks, there's always Young Sheldon to give you your funny science fix.



