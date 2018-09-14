Channel 5 confirm Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have been AXED

The reality-tv franchise has been on our screens for nearly 20 years after moving from Channel 4 to Channel 5.

Big Brother fans will be waving goodbye to the show for good after Channel 5 confirmed they are pulling the plug on the iconic reality show.

The Twitter account for the show announced that the 19th series of the 'civilian' version of the show - which launches tonight - is the last.

It has also been confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother has been cancelled.

A spokesperson said: "The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last - of either celebrity or civilian versions - on Channel 5.

"We'd like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success."

Earlier this year, Channel 5 controller Ben Frow hinted the franchise would be ending as "the contract runs out at Christmas".

It was rumoured earlier this year that the show was being canned after 17 years due to falling ratings.

It's time for this game to end.



The final series of Big Brother starts tonight at 9pm.#BBUK | @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/kPYlXd3ydz — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 14, 2018

The controversial show's ending might be a blessing for some, but for others it's cancellation will mark the end of an era after being a staple part of British television for 19 years.

First appearing on our screens in 2002, the fly-on-the-wall reality series was groundbreaking at the time as the nation was given 24 hour access to the lives of 11 housemates, who had no contact with the outside world.

The show peaked in popularity in 2003, with the third series finale reaching over 9.9 million viewers and kickstarting the careers of Jade Goody and winner Kate Lawler.