Big Brother making Channel 4 comeback for 'greatest episodes' show hosted by Davina McCall

Big Brother is returning for a one-off special this year. Picture: PA/Getty/Channel 4

By Polly Foreman

Big Brother looks set to return to Channel 4 for a one-off special this year to mark its 20th anniversary.

In probably the most exciting news of the century, Big Brother is set to return for a one-off special episode hosted by Davina McCall to mark its 20th anniversary.

Big Brother will return to screens this year. Picture: PA

The legendary reality show - which brought us such iconic TV moments as Makosi and Anthony's hot tub party and Nikki's exclamation of 'Who is she?!' - will air on E4 this summer.

According to The Sun, Davina McCall, who hosted the show from its start in 2000 until it moved to Channel 5 in 2010, will return to presenting duties - and she will be joined by former Bit On The Side presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Davina and Rylan have both selected their favourite moments from their homes during lockdown, and these will be played out as part of the show.

The one-off show will look back at Big Brother's most iconic moments. Picture: Channel 4

Davina McCall told the publication: "I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years.

"Not one week goes by when I don’t quote Big Brother in some form.

"It made me laugh, it made me cry and it taught me to never judge a book by its cover.

"I love the show and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience."

And Rylan added: "I’m so excited to be bringing Big Brother back to our lives.

"There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes."

