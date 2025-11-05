Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45 after fall from hotel

Reality star Ben Duncan appeared in Big Brother UK season 11 in 2010.

5 November 2025, 12:56

Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October.
Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Police issued a statement following the sad death of Big Brother contestant Ben Duncan, who passed away last Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Big Brother contestant Ben Duncan has tragically died at the age of 45.

The former reality star, who appeared on season 11 of the show, passed away after 'falling 100ft' from a five-star London hotel last Thursday.

Official reports claim the shocking incident occurred late on 30th October when he plummeted seven floors from a luxury rooftop bar in Trafalgar Square.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement following his death, saying: "Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October."

The socialite shot to stardom during series 11 of Big Brother.
The socialite shot to stardom during series 11 of Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

London's police department continued: "The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His death is unexpected but non-suspicious."

TV broadcaster Mike Hollingsworth paid tribute to the star on Facebook after hearing the upsetting news, writing: "My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

"He lived life as Peter Pan - the boy who never grew up.

"He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style.

"The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji."

He was evicted on Day 52 of his series.
He was evicted on Day 52 of his series. Picture: Alamy

Ben shot to fame during the 2010 series of Big Brother alongside cast mate Josie Gibson, who went on to win the show.

Gaining popularity in the house for his humour and honesty, he famously revealed he would do 'anything' to avoid working a nine-to-five job.

He also ruffled a few feathers during his time on the reality show, and didn't always agree with his fellow contestants.

Speaking to Digital Spy about his Big Brother stint, he said: "I did make comments, but we are under pressure and you do become snappy.

"The Marios and John Jameses have tantrums and explode. I’m pretty laidback and not like that, but I have a very sarcastic sense of humour.

"I’ve been brought up to be quite sarcastic and that can come across as b****y. If they hurt people’s feelings then I regret that."

Ben also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Come Dine With Me.
Ben also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Come Dine With Me. Picture: Alamy

Following his success on the then-Channel 4 production, he starred in a string of reality shows including Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Before he achieved his celebrity status, the socialite had links to British royalty and was reportedly friends with Prince William as the two attended the same university together.

He once spoke about the iconic fashion show the Prince of Wales' wife Kate Middleton took part in at St Andrews, which he attended at the time.

His friends described him as 'charming and witty'.
His friends described him as 'charming and witty'. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of the historic moment, Ben explained: "It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls.

"She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks.

"She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again – the whole history of the monarchy had been altered."

Ben appeared to be close to Kate and Wills and was even interviewed during the broadcast of their royal wedding in 2011, sharing his opinions on their big day.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert.

John Lewis unveils tear-jerking Christmas advert set to iconic 90s club classic

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after jetting to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Trending on Heart

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The Manchester United striker was recognised for his services to sport and charity.

Sir David Beckham knighted by King Charles in 'proudest moment' as Victoria praises 'amazing' husband
The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Married at First Sight

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.

MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app

MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly

Married at First Sight

All Saints first released music in 1997

Where are All Saints members now?

Music

According to band member Geri Halliwell, the group’s origins involved dozens of hopefuls and a management company in London.

How did the Spice Girls meet? Group explain how they formed

Formed in London in 1992, the original Etneral line-up featured sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, Louise Nurding (now Redknapp), and Kéllé Bryan.

What happened to Eternal and why did Louise Redknapp quit the band?

Dani Dyer has opened up about suffering a secret miscarriage before falling pregnant with her eldest child, Santiago.

Dani Dyer reveals she suffered secret miscarriage before welcoming son Santiago

Melanie Blatt rose to fame in All Saints

Melanie Blatt facts: All Saints singer's age, career, husband and children revealed

Just two years after the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, Ginger Spice shocked fans and her bandmates by walking away

Why did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?

George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work.

How did George Michael die? Inside story of the singer's death explained

More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Traitors final is only days away.

When is the Celebrity Traitors final? Last episode's date and time revealed

The Traitors

Lily Allen has revealed who Madeline is on her new album West End Girl.

Lily Allen confirms 'Madeline' identity and song meaning from album West End Girl

Music