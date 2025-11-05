Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45 after fall from hotel

Reality star Ben Duncan appeared in Big Brother UK season 11 in 2010.

Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Police issued a statement following the sad death of Big Brother contestant Ben Duncan, who passed away last Thursday.

Big Brother contestant Ben Duncan has tragically died at the age of 45.

The former reality star, who appeared on season 11 of the show, passed away after 'falling 100ft' from a five-star London hotel last Thursday.

Official reports claim the shocking incident occurred late on 30th October when he plummeted seven floors from a luxury rooftop bar in Trafalgar Square.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement following his death, saying: "Officers responded to concerns for a man on the roof of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster at 23:02 hours on Thursday, 30 October."

The socialite shot to stardom during series 11 of Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

London's police department continued: "The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His death is unexpected but non-suspicious."

TV broadcaster Mike Hollingsworth paid tribute to the star on Facebook after hearing the upsetting news, writing: "My dear, dear friend Benjamin (Ben) Duncan has left us.

"He lived life as Peter Pan - the boy who never grew up.

"He will be sorely missed by his many, many friends, who grew to love his charm, his wit, his infectious laugh and his innate sense of style.

"The world is a poorer place for his passing. RIP Benji."

He was evicted on Day 52 of his series. Picture: Alamy

Ben shot to fame during the 2010 series of Big Brother alongside cast mate Josie Gibson, who went on to win the show.

Gaining popularity in the house for his humour and honesty, he famously revealed he would do 'anything' to avoid working a nine-to-five job.

He also ruffled a few feathers during his time on the reality show, and didn't always agree with his fellow contestants.

Speaking to Digital Spy about his Big Brother stint, he said: "I did make comments, but we are under pressure and you do become snappy.

"The Marios and John Jameses have tantrums and explode. I’m pretty laidback and not like that, but I have a very sarcastic sense of humour.

"I’ve been brought up to be quite sarcastic and that can come across as b****y. If they hurt people’s feelings then I regret that."

Ben also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Come Dine With Me. Picture: Alamy

Following his success on the then-Channel 4 production, he starred in a string of reality shows including Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Before he achieved his celebrity status, the socialite had links to British royalty and was reportedly friends with Prince William as the two attended the same university together.

He once spoke about the iconic fashion show the Prince of Wales' wife Kate Middleton took part in at St Andrews, which he attended at the time.

His friends described him as 'charming and witty'. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of the historic moment, Ben explained: "It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls.

"She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks.

"She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again – the whole history of the monarchy had been altered."

Ben appeared to be close to Kate and Wills and was even interviewed during the broadcast of their royal wedding in 2011, sharing his opinions on their big day.