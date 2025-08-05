Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother is returning this Autumn. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does Big Brother start, what channel is it on, what time does it begin and who are the housemates?

With Love Island ending this means we are set to welcome our new reality TV obsessed into the fold in the form of Big Brother, presented by Will Best and AJ Odudu.

Following the incredible success of Celebrity Big Brother in early 2025 which saw Mickey Rourke booted from the house, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes start up a relationship, and Jack P. Shepherd being crowned champion, viewers are counting down the days until it begins.

Now as we wait for some brand new contestants to enter the Big Brother house, fans are excited to learn more about the 2025 series.

Here is everything you need to know about Big Brother including when it starts, the cast, and what channel and time it's on.

Big Brother will return in 2025. Picture: ITV

When does Big Brother start?

The teasers for the show have begun, however the start date for Big Brother has not been confirmed. If we go by the previous season, it is thought the show may begin on September 28 or 29, but we're keeping our eyes peeled for an official start date!

Big Brother line-up

The cast for Big Brother has not been revealed yet as fans will have to wait until the live show for the housemates to be confirmed.

Will Best and AJ Odudu are the Big Brother presenters. Picture: ITV

What channel is Big Brother on?

Big Brother will air on ITV2 and ITVX, with the series expected to be extended by a week to make season 22 the longest Big Brother to air on ITVX.

What time is Big Brother on?

It hasn't been confirmed the time Big Brother will air, however the show normally begins at 9pm so it is expected to start around the same time.