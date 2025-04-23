Who is the voice of Big Brother? Their real identity revealed

23 April 2025, 13:53

Viewers are keen to learn who voices Big Brother
Viewers are keen to learn who voices Big Brother. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Big Brother? Here is everything we know about the mystery voice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The voice of Celebrity Big Brother has become an iconic part of the show, with their witty remarks and stern comments garnering laughs from the housemates and audience alike.

This series saw Big Brother's voice involved in various notorious moments, most notably removing Mickey Rourke for his "unacceptable" behaviour towards Chris Hughes.

Whilst the show is narrated by Marcus Bentley and hosted by Will Best and AJ Odudu, the voice of Big Brother is an entirely different person and can often change from series to series.

So who is the voice of Big Brother? Here is everything you need to know about the person behind the iconic voice.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host Celebrity Big Brother
AJ Odudu and Will Best host Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Who is the voice of Big Brother?

The name of the people who voice Big Brother have not been revealed, however we have seen the face of the iconic character after Oti Mabuse appeared to share a picture of Big Brother on social media.

Taking to Instagram after an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live the Dancing on Ice star posted an image of herself alongside a man with the caption: "Meeting actual 'Big Brother'".

Oti Mabuse appeared to reveal the voice behind Big Brother
Oti Mabuse appeared to reveal the voice behind Big Brother. Picture: Instagram/Oti Mabuse

Although this person has been pictured, their name has not been confirmed so we can't be 100% sure who Big Brother really is.

Viewers will also note that Big Brother's voice changes over the series, with different accents and genders taking on the iconic role, leaving their identity a mystery...

