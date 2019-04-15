When is Big Little Lies season 2 released, who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and is there a trailer?

Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer. Picture: HBO

Big Little Lies season two is released this summer: here's everything you need to know about the series

Big Little Lies, probably one of the most star-studded TV dramas of all time, returns for series two later this year.

The series already stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley - and Meryl Streep was recently announced to be joining the cast for the new series.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the Big Little Lies season 2 UK release date and how can I watch it?

Big Little Lies season two will be released on HBO in America on Sunday 9th June, but it has not yet been revealed when it will arrive on Sky Atlantic in the UK. However, it's likely that it will drop not long after.

Is there a Big Little Lies season 2 trailer?

There is indeed! You can watch the trailer below:

Who is in the Big Little Lies season 2 cast?

The series stars Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie and Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman.

And among those joining for season two are Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Celeste, Crystal Fox as Bonnie’s mother Elizabeth, and Mo McRae as second-grade teacher Michael Perkins.

Meryl Streep will be joining the cast for season 2. Picture: HBO

Will Alexander Skarsgård return for season 2?

It has not yet been revealed whether Alexander Skarsgård will be returning to the show as Celeste's abusive husband Perry.

Even though he appeared to be killed off after being pushed down a flight of stairs by Bonnie, he previously teased to NBC: “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not.

"I feel okay right now but we’ll see.”