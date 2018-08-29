Bodyguard star Keely Hawes: Her age, husband and her previous TV roles

By Alice Westoby

The actress has landed a huge role in the cast of new BBC TV series, Bodyguard.

Keeley Hawes is the leading lady in new BBC drama, Bodyguard, playing the part of controversial politician Julia Montague alongside Game of Thrones star Richard Madden who plays her personal protection officer, David Budd.

How old is Keeley Hawes?

Keeley Hawes was born 10th February 1976 in London making her aged 42.

She first started acting at the famous Sylvia Young Theatre School and during her time spent there became good friends with Heart presenter and Spice Girl, Emma Bunton.

Keeley Hawes as Julia Montague MP in Bodyguard | Picture: BBC

Who is Keeley Hawes married to?

Keeley first got married to DJ Spencer McCallum in 2001 and the pair have one child together, a son called Myles who was born in 1999.

The pair separated in 2004 and the same year Keeley married actor Matthew McFadyen. The couple have two children, Maggie who was born in 2004 and Ralph who was born in 2006.

Keeley and her husband, Matthew McFadyen pictured in 2014 | Picture: PA

What else has Keeley Hawes been in?

She rose to fame playing counter terrorism case officer Zoe Reynolds in Spooks alongside her then future husband-to-be, Matthew McFadyen.

It's not the only police drama she has starred in as she played DI Linsday Denton in series 2 and 3 of popular BBC series Line of Duty.

She also had a lead role in the 2002 BBC version of the Sarah Waters book, Tipping The Velvet.