Boxing Day TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

Boxing Day is the perfect excuse to stay in your pyjamas and keep the festivities going from the comfort of the sofa. Picture: Working Title/BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

What’s on TV this Boxing Day? Your guide to the best films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1 and Channel 4 this December 26th.

The presents have been opened, the leftovers are calling, and Boxing Day is the perfect excuse to stay in your pyjamas and keep the festivities going from the comfort of the sofa.

With a line-up full of family favourites, blockbuster films and festive specials, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have made sure the post-Christmas slump is anything but dull.

Here’s everything worth watching across BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1 and Channel 4 this Boxing Day.

Peter Rabbit (2018) will be shown on BBC on Boxing Day. Picture: Sony Pictures

Boxing Day TV Schedule 2025

BBC One

After the chaos of Christmas Day, BBC One keeps the festive feeling going with family favourites, comforting films, and a second helping of Call the Midwife. From Paddington 2 to Four Weddings and a Funeral, there’s plenty to keep everyone glued to the sofa.

12.00pm – Film: Peter Rabbit (2018)

1.30pm – BBC News, Weather

1.50pm – Regional News, Weather

2.00pm – Film: Minions – The Rise of Gru (2022)

3.20pm – Film: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

4.50pm – BBC News

5.10pm – Regional News, Weather

5.20pm – Film: Paddington 2 (2017)

7.00pm – Would I Lie to You? at Christmas

7.30pm – The Repair Shop at Christmas

8.30pm – Call the Midwife Christmas Special (Part 2)

9.30pm – EastEnders

10.00pm – BBC News, Weather

10.15pm – Film: Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

The Italian Job (1969) will be shown on BBC 2 on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

BBC Two

BBC Two’s Boxing Day is all about nostalgia and big-screen classics. Expect heists, heroes and a dash of quiz-show charm, with The Great Escape, The Italian Job and Christmas University Challenge keeping things suitably British.

12.10pm – Homes Under the Hammer (Repeat)

1.10pm – Bargain Hunt (Repeat)

2.10pm – Escape to the Country (Repeat)

3.10pm – Film: The Italian Job (1969)

4.45pm – Film: The Great Escape (1963)

7.30pm – Richard Osman’s Festive House of Games

8.00pm – Celebrity Mastermind

8.30pm – Only Connect Specials

9.00pm – Christmas University Challenge

9.30pm – Film: The Great Escaper (2023)

11.00pm – Film: Jaws 2 (1978)

12.55am – Film: Blue Velvet (1986)

2.50am – Film: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) will be shown on ITV1 on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

ITV1’s Boxing Day line-up is built for entertainment — racing, quizzes and adventure all rolled into one. From Indiana Jones to The Masked Singer and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, it’s the perfect mix of action and fun.

12.30pm – ITV Racing Live

3.00pm – Bullseye

4.00pm – ITV Evening News

4.15pm – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

6.30pm – Emmerdale

7.00pm – Coronation Street

7.30pm – The Masked Singer Christmas Special

9.00pm – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Christmas Special

Dad's Army (1971) will be shown on Channel 4 on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4

Channel 4’s Boxing Day brings comfort viewing with a twist — from hotel documentaries and festive pottery to action classics and late-night films.

12.55pm – A Very British Hotel at Christmas (Repeat)

2.00pm – Film: Dad’s Army (1971)

3.50pm – Film: Zulu (1964)

6.30pm – Channel 4 News

6.40pm – Film: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

9.00pm – The Festive Pottery Throw Down

10.15pm – Gogglebox (Repeat)

12.10am – Film: Boxing Day (2021)

2.05am – Frasier (Repeat)

2.30am – Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back