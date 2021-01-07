Who was Brian Nickels? Bridgerton dedication explained

The final episode of Bridgerton is dedicated to Brian Nickels. Picture: Netflix

The final episode of Netflix drama Bridgerton is dedicated to a man named Brian Nickels.

Bridgerton dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day, with all eight episodes of season one available to stream now.

The Regency era drama, which comes from production company Shondaland, has proved a huge hit with viewers - with many having binged every episode already.

Read more: Is Bridgerton based on a book and how many are there in the series?

After a dramatic final episode that saw Lady Whistledown's identity finally revealed, a dedication reading: “In Loving Memory of Brian Nickels” appeared on screen before the credits.

The final episode of Bridgerton is dedicated to Brian Nickels. Picture: Netflix

Who was Brian Nickels?

Brian was a stunt performer who had worked on a number of TV shows and films over a 20 year period. He tragically died in January 2020.

He was born in 1965, and worked as a professional boxer before retiring age 25.

Brian then became a stunt performer, working on huge-name films like Jurassic World, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, and many more.

He died unexpectedly on 15 January last year after suffering a cardiac arrest, and is survived by his wife Simone and their two children Sienna and Rocco.

Brian is credited as a stunt performer on Bridgerton, with pictures on social media showing him work on boxing scenes.

Martins Imhangbe, who played the Duke’s friend Will, posted a tribute to Brian soon after his death.

He wrote: "Brian, immensely grateful that our paths crossed and for the dynamic and positive impact you’ve had in my life for the past months – you’ve always had my corner and filled me with uber confidence on and off set with your infectious enthusiasm and passion for what you do – you’ve been an incredible coach and friend.

"Struggling to accept that you’re no longer here with us. And my heart goes out to the family. You are a legend and a gent who will never be forgotten – rest in love and peace."

After his death, Brian's wife Simone told Yahoo News UK: "He was one of the hardest working men ever. Ever.

"And he lived to make other people happy. It's all he wanted to do. He didn't take any day for granted. Every day he had, he lived it to the fullest.

"But he was also very charitable. He would never save or keep money. He'd just do whatever he could to help people."

NOW READ:

Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed