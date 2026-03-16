Bridesmaids stars reunite at Oscars in surprise comedy sketch as fans call for long-awaited sequel

The stars of Bridesmaids delighted audiences at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 15). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne and Ellie Kemper brought the laughs during a surprise reunion on stage.

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The stars of Bridesmaids delighted audiences at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 15), reuniting on stage more than a decade after the film first arrived in cinemas.

Fans erupted as much of the original cast, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper and Maya Rudolph, walked out together to present two awards during the ceremony.

The actresses were met with loud cheers as they gathered on stage, clearly enjoying the nostalgic moment with the audience.

Kristen Wiig kicked things off with a playful remark: "We are so happy to all be here together tonight. I cannot believe that it's been 15 years."

The actresses were met with loud cheers as they gathered on stage, clearly enjoying the nostalgic moment with the audience. Picture: ABC/A.M.P.A.S

She smiled before continuing: "Oh, that's nice. Thank you! 'You're all aging well.' Signed, Stellan Skarsgard.". Picture: ABC/A.M.P.A.S

The camera then cut to Stellan Skarsgård seated in the crowd, calmly nodding, prompting laughter from the audience. Picture: ABC/A.M.P.A.S

She quickly followed up with a joke that set the tone for the segment, adding: "Now we are not good with numbers, but we figured out backstage that means we shot this movie in 1883."

During the bit, Ellie Kemper began explaining the role of film scores before a stagehand suddenly handed each of the actresses a note.

Looking puzzled, Melissa McCarthy asked: "Are these from people in the audience?"

Maya Rudolph opened hers first and read aloud: "Well, mine says 'First of all, you ladies look extremely beautiful tonight."

She smiled before continuing: "Oh, that's nice. Thank you! 'You're all ageing well.' Signed, Stellan Skarsgard."

The camera then cut to Stellan Skarsgård seated in the crowd, calmly nodding, prompting laughter from the audience.

Rose Byrne followed with her own note from Leonardo DiCaprio. Picture: ABC/A.M.P.A.S

As the camera panned to Leonardo DiCaprio, Rose said to Leo: "I apologise, I have been staring at you.". Picture: ABC/A.M.P.A.S

Rose Byrne followed with her own note, reading: "Oh, this one's for me. 'Rose, can you please stop looking at me? The eye contact is too much. I'm thinking of leaving. I'm very uncomfortable. Sincerely, Leonardo DiCaprio.'"

As the camera panned to Leonardo DiCaprio, Rose said to Leo: "I apologise, I have been staring at you. I thought you were somebody else." Melissa McCarthy chimed in, joking: "It happens to him a lot."

Melissa then struggled to decipher her own note, telling the audience: "I have to say mine is almost impossible to read. The handwriting is really pretty terrible."

She continued: "It says, 'Hi, I'm with Stellan Skarsgard writing my own separate note. I also agree you ladies look radiant. All the things you've done to your faces are very tasteful. Yours truly, Elle Fanning.'"

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The camera cut to Elle Fanning in the audience, who pointed playfully to her face before giving the group a thumbs-up.

Melissa finished reading: "Okay, wait, there's more. It says, 'Just kidding, it's me again, Stellan Skarsgard.' Come on! Come on!"

Kristen Wiig then read her own note, which joked about the length of the skit. "Okay, mine's short. 'You guys have been talking for a long time. This bit could have been a lot shorter. This is really going on and on. You aren't even talking about score.'"

Bridesmaids grossed nearly $300 million worldwide against a modest budget and earned critical praise for its ensemble cast. Picture: Alamy

She added: "'That's all. Love you lots! Benicio del Toro. Or for those of you who refuse to learn Spanish, it's Benedict of the bull.' Is that right?"

The camera cut to Benicio del Toro in the audience, who jokingly tipped his watch.

Ellie Kemper wrapped up the note-reading with her own message: "It just says, 'I'm tired and I want to go home. This show is very long and there's no pizza. Signed, the kid from 'Hamnet.'"

Directed by Paul Feig, Bridesmaids was a major hit when it was released in 2011 (pictured). Picture: Alamy

The camera then briefly showed Jacobi Jupe nodding along, drawing more laughs.

After the skit, the actresses presented the Oscar for Best Score, which went to Ludwig Göransson for his work on Sinners.

The reunion quickly sparked excitement online, with viewers taking to X to share their reactions and call for a sequel to Bridesmaids.

Many praised the cast’s chemistry, with fans writing that the moment made them “so happy” and joking that the actresses should return to host the Oscars together next year.

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Others simply demanded another film, with posts calling for “Bridesmaids 2” and urging studios to bring the cast back together for another comedy.

Directed by Paul Feig, Bridesmaids was a major hit when it was released in 2011.

The film grossed nearly $300 million worldwide against a modest budget and earned critical praise for its ensemble cast.

It also received two Oscar nominations at the time, including Best Supporting Actress for Melissa McCarthy and Best Original Screenplay, cementing its reputation as one of the most successful modern comedy films.