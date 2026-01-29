Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

29 January 2026, 12:11

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady
Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Yerin Ha is taking on the leading role in Netflix's Bridgerton season 4 but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the actress including her Instagram and height.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 4 is back on our TV screens on Netflix and our new leading lady is Sophie Baek played by Yerin Ha.

Playing Benedict Bridgerton's love interest this series, Yerin is a hugely talented actress who will be making her first appearance in the show phenomenon this time around.

Talking about her casting, she told Radio Times magazine: "Ultimately, this is just a story about seeing who you are on the inside. What drew me to Sophie was her moral compass: she doesn’t change who she is for anybody else.

"It’s a real push-and-pull game, because he’s of a noble class and Sophie’s of a lower class."

Yerin's character Sophie is a maid who decides for one night she wants to live like the other half and attends the Bridgerton Masquerade Ball. It is here she catches the eye of Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.

Here's everything you need to know about Yerin from her age, Instagram and height to where she's from and her previous TV and movie roles.

Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek, Benedict Bridgerton's love interest
Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek, Benedict Bridgerton's love interest. Picture: Netflix

Who is Sophie Baek actress Yerin Ha?

Age: 28

From: Australia, South Korea

Instagram: @yerinha_

Born in Sydney, Australia, Yerin moved to South Korea at a young age where she decided to pursue her love of acting. It was here she started her work in drama, attending Kaywon High School of Arts in Seoul.

She then returned to her Australian roots and got a Fine Arts degree and a major in musical theatre.

Yerin is also fluent in English and Korean and also has experience in languages including French, German and Chinese.

How tall is Yerin Ha?

She measures in at 1.55m which is a petite 5ft 1inch.

Sophie Baek is a maid in the Ton but couldn't resist dressing up for the masquerade ball
Sophie Baek is a maid in the Ton but couldn't resist dressing up for the masquerade ball. Picture: Netflix

What other TV shows and movies has Yerin Ha starred in?

Bridgerton season 4 isn't Yerin's first big TV role as she made her debut in the French-America crime drama Reef Break. She then went on to star in Halo and then Troppo.

She's also had roles in Netflix's The Survivors.

Yerin made her film debut in 2022 in Sissy - a horror comedy that focuses on revenge.

Who are Yerin Ha's family?

Yerin wasn't the first actress in her family as grandmother Son Sook was a South Korean actress and radio personality. Her parents were also in the industry and originally met at drama school.

Does Yerin Ha have a partner?

For a lot of the Bridgerton cast, their personal relationships come to the spotlight when they take on the lead role of such a romantic show.

For Yerin, not much is known about her personal life as she keeps it all very private so it isn't common knowledge if she has a partner or not.

What has Yerin Ha said about joining Bridgerton?

Playing Sophie from the fourth book, An Offer From A Gentleman, Yerin contributed to the slight name change in her character. Going from Sophie Beckett to Baek to honour her heritage.

Speaking about her role she said: "There’s this theme with masks that was running throughout all of my audition scenes. When does Sophie put on this mask to cover her emotions? Or vice versa, when does she take it off and when does she soften up? Playing with those [questions] is just really fun.

"A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful.

"To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner."

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Love Island

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Love Island

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.

Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Music

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Love Island

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie.

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained

Love Island

Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year.

Love Island's Ekin-Su takes swipe at ex Curtis Pritchard as he enters villa for fourth time

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Love Island All Stars will see Samie and Lucinda go head to head for Ciaran Davies

Love Island All Stars first look reveals battle of the bombshells as Samie and Lucinda fall out

Love Island

After ears of reflecting and with the tragic death of former contestant Liam Payne (pictured), Simon Cowell he now admits he would handle things differently.

Simon Cowell vows to do things differently as he reflects on Liam Payne's death

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was a runner-up wit his ex-girlfriend

Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island and why did they split?

Love Island

Love Island has welcomed Curtis Pritchard back to the villa for the fourth time

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard - age, ex-girlfriends, famous brother and island history
Fresh from The Traitors’ latest nail-biting finale, the hit TV show is taking on a whole new form as a West End production.

The Traitors play is coming to the West End: Tickets, dates, cast and everything we know so far

The Traitors