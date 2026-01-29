Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Yerin Ha is taking on the leading role in Netflix's Bridgerton season 4 but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the actress including her Instagram and height.

Bridgerton season 4 is back on our TV screens on Netflix and our new leading lady is Sophie Baek played by Yerin Ha.

Playing Benedict Bridgerton's love interest this series, Yerin is a hugely talented actress who will be making her first appearance in the show phenomenon this time around.

Talking about her casting, she told Radio Times magazine: "Ultimately, this is just a story about seeing who you are on the inside. What drew me to Sophie was her moral compass: she doesn’t change who she is for anybody else.

"It’s a real push-and-pull game, because he’s of a noble class and Sophie’s of a lower class."

Yerin's character Sophie is a maid who decides for one night she wants to live like the other half and attends the Bridgerton Masquerade Ball. It is here she catches the eye of Benedict, played by Luke Thompson.

Here's everything you need to know about Yerin from her age, Instagram and height to where she's from and her previous TV and movie roles.

Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek, Benedict Bridgerton's love interest. Picture: Netflix

Who is Sophie Baek actress Yerin Ha?

Age: 28

From: Australia, South Korea

Instagram: @yerinha_

Born in Sydney, Australia, Yerin moved to South Korea at a young age where she decided to pursue her love of acting. It was here she started her work in drama, attending Kaywon High School of Arts in Seoul.

She then returned to her Australian roots and got a Fine Arts degree and a major in musical theatre.

Yerin is also fluent in English and Korean and also has experience in languages including French, German and Chinese.

How tall is Yerin Ha?

She measures in at 1.55m which is a petite 5ft 1inch.

Sophie Baek is a maid in the Ton but couldn't resist dressing up for the masquerade ball. Picture: Netflix

What other TV shows and movies has Yerin Ha starred in?

Bridgerton season 4 isn't Yerin's first big TV role as she made her debut in the French-America crime drama Reef Break. She then went on to star in Halo and then Troppo.

She's also had roles in Netflix's The Survivors.

Yerin made her film debut in 2022 in Sissy - a horror comedy that focuses on revenge.

Who are Yerin Ha's family?

Yerin wasn't the first actress in her family as grandmother Son Sook was a South Korean actress and radio personality. Her parents were also in the industry and originally met at drama school.

Does Yerin Ha have a partner?

For a lot of the Bridgerton cast, their personal relationships come to the spotlight when they take on the lead role of such a romantic show.

For Yerin, not much is known about her personal life as she keeps it all very private so it isn't common knowledge if she has a partner or not.

What has Yerin Ha said about joining Bridgerton?

Playing Sophie from the fourth book, An Offer From A Gentleman, Yerin contributed to the slight name change in her character. Going from Sophie Beckett to Baek to honour her heritage.

Speaking about her role she said: "There’s this theme with masks that was running throughout all of my audition scenes. When does Sophie put on this mask to cover her emotions? Or vice versa, when does she take it off and when does she soften up? Playing with those [questions] is just really fun.

"A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful.

"To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner."

