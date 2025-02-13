Bridget Jones 4 soundtrack: Every song in Mad About the Boy

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy soundtrack has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What are the songs in Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy? Here is the official soundtrack list revealed.

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy will see Renée Zellweger reunite with Hugh Grant and Colin Firth once again for a fourth film in the series.

While we can't wait to see Bridget with her new love interests Roxter (Leo Woodall) and Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) following the death of Mark Darcy, we are also excited to hear some iconic songs in the movie.

One of the most integral parts of the Bridget Jones franchise is the memorable music on its soundtrack, with hit songs such as 'Out of Reach' by Gabrielle and 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' by Diana Ross becoming synonymous with the movies.

But which songs are in Bridget Jones 4? Here is the Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy soundtrack revealed.

Renée Zellweger is returning to play Bridget Jones. Picture: Alamy

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy soundtrack

Rose Morris – ‘Weeds’

Sade – ‘The Sweetest Gift’

David Bowie – ‘Modern Love’

RAYE – ‘Worth It’

Celeste – ‘Love Is Back’

Glass Animals – ‘Toes’

Jessie Ware – ‘Pearls’

Al Green – ‘What A Wonderful Thing Love Is’

Elmiene – ‘Light Work’

Dinah Washington – ‘Mad About The Boy’

Fatboy Slim – ‘Praise You’

Nina Simone – ‘I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl’

The Hanseroth Twins – ‘A Little Respect’

The Clash – ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’

Jamie Cullum – ‘Turn On The Lights’

George Ezra – ‘Blame It On Me’

Barbara Acklin – ‘Am I The Same Girl’

Olivia Dean – ‘Dive’

Robbie Williams – ‘Have You Met Miss Jones?’

Collin Firth will make an appearance as Mark Darcy in the new Bridget Jones movie. Picture: Alamy

The fourth Bridget Jones film will be hoping its track list will be as popular as previous films with Bridget Jones's Diary: Music from the Motion Picture being nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in 2002.

Other songs on the album include 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin, 'It's Raining Men' performed by Geri Halliwell, and ‘Have You Met Miss Jones?’ by Robbie Williams, which also appears in Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy.

Will this be the last Bridget Jones?

With the fourth film out, fans are keen to know if a fifth film is in the works.

Whilst on Heart Breakfast, Renée Zellweger revealed whether there will be a Bridget Jones 5, with the star telling Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman: "I don’t know, I mean I’ve been told this was it.

"I’m in denial about it actually and I’ll keep my finger’s crossed that something sparks in Helen [Fielding[ and she’ll want to share some more experiences through the characters, finger’s crossed.”

When asked if she would be keen to return to the franchise, Renée said: "It’s the best job in the world and I love her."