Bridget Jones: How Colin Firth reacted to Mr Darcy being killed off

13 February 2025, 15:04

Colin Firth had a hilarious reaction to finding out about Mark Darcy's death
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Author of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' Helen Fielding has revealed the hilarious reaction actor Colin Firth had when she told him his character, Mr Darcy, was going to die.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' is out on February 13 and will see the return of Renée Zellweger as the beloved character as she attempts to navigate life without her husband, Mark Darcy.

Colin Firth made his debut as Mark Darcy in the first film, 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001), followed by a follow-up appearance in 'Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason' (2004) and finally 'Bridget Jones's Baby' (2016).

While Colin will appear in the fourth Bridget Jones film, his role will be much more minor, following the decision by Helen Fielding (author of the books which inspired the films) to kill of the beloved character.

Now, Helen has revealed the hilarious reaction the actor had when she revealed to him that she would be killing off Mr Darcy.

Colin Firth's character, Mr Darcy, will be killed off in the new film
Speaking to Variety, Helen explained: "I’d had to previously call Colin up and ask if he had someone with him and if he was sitting down, and I told him that I’d killed him."

His response? Well, Helen said that he simply replied: "You’ve killed the wrong one," referring to Hugh Grant's character, Daniel Cleaver, who Bridget previously had an on-off romance with and who Colin's character harbours hatred for throughout the films.

Colin Firth and Hugh Grant famously fight in the first two Bridget Jones films
Hugh Grant will return as Daniel Cleaver in the new Bridget Jones film after it was revealed at the end of the previous instalment that the previously-confirmed-dead bachelor had been discovered alive.

Also starring in the new film are Bridget's two new love interests; Roxster (played by Leo Woodall) and M.Wallaker (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor).

