13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

From Bridget Jones' penguin pyjamas to the blue soup cocktails and Mark Darcy's son wearing his famous Christmas jumper - here's all the easter eggs you missed in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bridget Jones returned to our screens in February 2025 with the fourth film in the series, with Renée Zellweger returning to her most famous role alongside Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver and Colin Firth as Mark Darcy.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' takes place following the death of Bridget's husband Mark, and the father of her two children, as she attempts to navigate life amid grief. While the film has some very emotional moments, it's also a celebration of the film series, with many nods to previous storylines, funny moments and iconic Bridget outfits.

While some Bridget Jones fans spotted a few of the easter eggs in the film - including the return of the 'big pants' and her penguin pyjamas - there's still so many that even the biggest fans didn't spot.

In case you didn't see them, here's all the easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'.

Bridget Jones' pyjamas

Bridget Jones's famous pyjamas return in 'Mad About The Boy'. Picture: Alamy

Bridget Jones' famous red penguin pyjamas make an appearance in the fourth film. First seen in the 2001 film 'Bridget Jones's Diary', they are worn in the iconic opening scene where she mimes along to 'All By Myself' by Jamie O'Neal.

This time, however, Bridget's pyjamas make it outside the house as she is seen wearing them to drop her kids off at school, much to the other mum's horror.

Bridget's top

Another famous item of clothing that made a reappearance in the fourth film is Bridget's see-through top, which many fans will recognise from the first film where she sports a number of inappropriate ensembles to the office - much to the delight of Daniel Cleaver.

This time, the top is a potential when she tries on outfits with best friend Shaz for her date with the dreamy Roxster.

Bridget's big pants

Of course, would it be a Bridget Jones film without reference to her 'big pants'?

Smug married couples

Bridget Jones's 'smug married couples' return in the same awful way. Picture: Alamy

In the first film, we meet some of Bridget's 'smug married friends' who all attend a dinner party and quiz her about her love life.

In 'Mad About The Boy', the smug married couples return, but this time they're quizzing her on the loss of her husband, Mark.

Blue cocktails

Bridget Jones and her gang can be seen drinking blue cocktails - remind you of anything? Picture: Alamy

This one is very subtle and may have been missed by many people - but those who remember the blue soup Bridget makes in 'Bridget Jones's Diary' will love the call-back.

Read more: Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy review roundup as critics divided

Kiss in the snow

Just like the first film, the fourth instalment ends with Bridget finding love in the snow.

In the 2001 movie, Bridget and Mark share their first kiss in the snow after she runs after him in the streets wearing nothing but her pants, a top and a cardigan. This time, Bridget shares a more traditionally romantic moment with the new love (we won't spoil it for you!)

Bridget's bridge walk

Bridget Jones is back on Tower Bridge and reflecting on life. Picture: Alamy

Bridget Jones has walked over Tower Bridge in slow-mo so many times we couldn't count - so what would the new film be without another one?

Whether she's sad, happy or reflective, this location is an iconic place for Bridget Jones and her fans.

Mark Darcy's son wears his jumper

Potentially the sweetest easter egg from 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' is the moment we see Mark and Bridget's son wearing his father's reindeer jumper during their New Year's Eve celebrations.

The jumper was first worn by Colin's character in the first film when Bridget and Mark meet for the first time during a Christmas party.

'Come the f**k on, Bridget'

It was hilarious then and it's hilarious now.

Wet shirt scene

It's Leo Woodall's turn to emerge from water with a wet shirt on. Picture: Alamy

In a nod to the second film 'Bridget Jones: Edge Of Reason', Colin Firth's history as Mr Darcy in 'Pride & Prejudice' and the story being based on the novel by Jane Austen, we get another wet shirt scene in the fourth film.

This time, it's courtesy of Leo Woodall's character, Roxster, as he saves a dog from drowning. Of course, in the second film, we saw Mark Darcy emerging from a fountain with Daniel Cleaver after their fight over Bridget.

Bridget's Borough flat

While Bridget has left Borough for Hampstead, we still get a glimpse of the famous flat during her first date with Roxster.

Bridget's Netflix password

The 'All By Myself' reference returns when, in the film, Bridget can be seen attempting to access her Netflix account using variations of a password 'allbymyself'.