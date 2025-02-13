Will there be another Bridget Jones film? Everything the cast and author have said about a fifth movie

Bridget Jones has become a cultural phenomenon. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Is there going to be a Bridget Jones 5? Here is everything you need to know about whether there's going to be another movie.

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy will the fourth film in the series, and after rave reviews, many fans are keen to know if there will be another movie in the franchise.

Created by Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones has become synonymous with actors Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant. Now we'll be able to add Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor to the mix, with the pair appearing as love interests in Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy.

With the ending left open, lots of us are wondering if another Bridget Jones movie is in the works and if Helen is currently writing another novel for the series.

Here is everything we know about a possible Bridget Jones 5, including what the cast and Helen Fielding have said about the rumours.

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is the fourth film to be released in the franchise. Picture: Alamy

Will there be another Bridget Jones film?

Whilst on Heart Breakfast, Renée Zellweger revealed whether there will be a Bridget Jones 5, with the star telling Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman: "I don’t know, I mean I’ve been told this was it.

"I’m in denial about it actually and I’ll keep my finger’s crossed that something sparks in Helen [Fielding[ and she’ll want to share some more experiences through the characters, finger’s crossed.

When asked if she would be keen to return to the franchise, Renée said: "It’s the best job in the world and I love her."

Watch Renée Zellweger discuss Bridget jones 5 here:

Will this be the last Bridget Jones?

Author Helen Fielding has also given her verdict on if there will be another Bridget Jones novel, with the writer telling Variety: "I’m always saying, 'Right, that’s the last one. I’ve had enough.' So I do like to be dramatic.

"But this book started as not a 'Bridget' book, so I never really know what’s going to happen. There is possibly a musical at some stage.

"At the moment, I’m writing a very non-'Bridget' book, which hopefully will stay and not turn into another 'Bridget' book. But I don’t know.

"The only thing I do know is there’s nothing cynical about this movie. This is not a reboot to make money. This is a story that just grew, like stories do with novelists. So I would only ever do it if it’s that, not just because. It’s got to mean something."