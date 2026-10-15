Britain's Got Talent reveal surprising changes for new series

15 October 2026, 13:41

Britain's Got Talent is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, with the ITV talent show returning for its 20th anniversary series in 2027.
Britain's Got Talent is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, with the ITV talent show returning for its 20th anniversary series in 2027. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Britain's Got Talent returns for its 20th anniversary in 2027. Find out the expected start date, judges, presenters and latest series news.

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Britain's Got Talent is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, with the ITV talent show returning for its 20th anniversary in 2027.

The upcoming series promises to be a special one for fans, marking two decades since the competition first launched in 2007 and introduced the nation to a host of memorable performers.

Auditions are now underway at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, with the latest series bringing a temporary change to the judging panel as Simon Cowell recovers from back surgery.

Here's everything you need to know about Britain's Got Talent 2027, including the expected start date, judges and presenters.

When does Britain's Got Talent 2027 start?

Britain's Got Talent series 20 does not yet have an officially confirmed television start date.

However, if ITV follows the scheduling pattern of previous series, the programme is expected to return mid-February 2027.

The new series marks 20 years since the competition first launched in 2007, with ITV promising a landmark celebration featuring performers hoping to impress the judges and secure a place in the live semi-finals.

Audition filming began on October 12, 2026, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, where hopeful contestants are taking to the stage in front of the judging panel.

Further audition filming is scheduled for January 2027, ahead of the programme's anticipated return to television.

Who are the Britain's Got Talent 2027 judges?

The confirmed judging line-up for the 20th series includes Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI.

Simon, who created the programme, is set to return alongside long-standing judge Amanda and singer Alesha.

KSI also remains on the panel after joining as a permanent judge for the 2026 series.

However, Simon is sitting out the October filming dates while he recovers from back surgery, with television presenter Bradley Walsh stepping in as a guest judge.

Simon is expected to return for the main series, although his recovery timetable remains a factor.

There is also growing interest in whether former judge Piers Morgan could make a comeback for the anniversary.

Piers appeared on the original judging panel from 2007 to 2010, but his return has not been officially confirmed.

Simon is sitting out the October filming dates with television presenter Bradley Walsh (pictured) stepping in as a guest judge alongside Amanda, Alesha and KSI.
Simon Cowell is sitting out the October filming dates with television presenter Bradley Walsh stepping in as a guest judge. Picture: ITV

Who presents Britain's Got Talent 2027?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, better known as Ant and Dec, return as presenters for the 20th anniversary series.

The duo have hosted Britain's Got Talent since its launch in 2007, becoming Saturday-night entertainment.

Their role includes introducing contestants, chatting to performers backstage and keeping the show moving as the judges decide which acts deserve to progress.

Will former Britain's Got Talent contestants return for the anniversary?

The 20th anniversary has prompted speculation about appearances from some of the show's most memorable former contestants.

Singer Susan Boyle, who became an international sensation after auditioning in 2009, has been linked to possible anniversary celebrations, as has original winner Paul Potts.

Producers are reportedly exploring ways to bring back familiar faces, echoing the nostalgia surrounding the programme's 10th anniversary. However, specific appearances have yet to be officially confirmed.

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