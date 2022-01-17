Exclusive

Amanda Holden 'in tears' as Britain's Got Talent resumes filming - with two Golden Buzzers on the first day

Being in the audience at BGT is always such a special occasion - and yesterday a select few got to see something very, very special...

Amanda Holden admitted that seeing Britain's Got Talent being filmed in front of a live audience for the first time since 2020 was incredibly emotional.

The Heart Breakfast presenter is also a judge on the hit ITV show, and she revealed that yesterday was a huge moment for the BGT family as they all reunited as they would have pre-coronavirus.

But we weren't meant to know that they were filming the new series, yet.

She told Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts that David Walliams' decision to post a sneaky selfie of himself, Amanda, newly engaged Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon had let the cat out of the bag.

Amanda added some more juicy gossip about the calibre of talent on this year's show.

She revealed that yesterday there were TWO Golden Buzzer acts, who have now secured places in the semi-finals.

Each of the judges and BGT hosts Ant and Dec have one opportunity per series to press it for any act they think deserves the fast-track.

