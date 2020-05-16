How do you audition for Britain’s Got Talent 2021?

You can now apply to be on Britain's Got Talent in 2021. Picture: ITV

Here's how to apply for next year's Britain's Got Talent...

Britain’s Got Talent is back this week, as Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams search for the best talent the country has to offer.

While the live shows have been postponed until later on in the year due to social distancing rules, the auditions are already proving to be some of the best yet.

The likes of Fayth Ifil, Honey and Sammy, and Jon Courtenay have impressed with their incredible performances and will be heading straight through to the semi finals.

But if you fancy seeing yourself on stage next year - here’s how you audition for BGT 2021.

Jon Courtenay impressed the Britain's Got Talent judges with his audition. Picture: ITV

How to audition for Britain’s Got Talent 2021

Britain's Got Talent 2021 auditions are open to absolutely anyone of any age, with any talent.

So whether you’re a singer, magicians, comedian, acrobat or animal act - all you need is some star quality to impress the judges.

If you want to apply you can do so online right now by going to the website: https://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent/apply-now-for-bgt-2021.

Here, you can upload a video of your act, or you could even send it by post with a DVD of your performance.

To make things even easier, you can also apply via WhatsApp by sending a video message, a link to a Youtube clip or an existing video.

If you impress, you could find yourselves heading for face-to-face auditions next year.

The deadline for online applications is currently 15th February 2021 at 23:59 GMT.

Success stories from past series’ include the likes of Diversity, Susan Boyle, Ashleigh and Pudsey and Collabro.

So, if you want to join them in the BGT Hall of Fame, what better way to spend the lockdown than perfecting your special skill for next year’s show?

But if you’d prefer to sit back in the comfort of your living room and watch the acts from afar, Britain's Got Talent's current series continues Saturday nights at 8pm on ITV.

