'One of the best acts we've ever seen!' Dancing dogs do the conga on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions

7 September 2019, 22:30 | Updated: 7 September 2019, 22:31

Alexa and dancing dogs conga Britains got talent
Alexa and dancing dogs conga Britains got talent. Picture: REX

By Beci Wood

Alexa Lauenberger and her dancing dogs are through to the final of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions after a delirious Ant and Dec pressed their golden buzzer.

Alexa, who is just 11 and won Germany's version of Britain's Got Talent, choreographed a stunning routine for her eight dogs which saw them jump through hoops and dance on two feet before a stunning finale of the song.

The hosts went wild, with Ant declaring it 'the best dog act they've ever seen!'

All four judges - Simon Cowell, David Williams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden - were in agreement and gave the act a standing ovation.

Alexa's dancing dogs Britains got talent
Alexa's dancing dogs send the judges into a frenzy. Picture: REX

David stated Alexa's performance was not just the best dog act they've ever seen but 'one of the best acts on the show ever'.

He added: "It's pure joy and unadulterated fun. I could watch it all day."

Simon added: "I don't mean to be patronising but at your age to have that relationship with those gorgeous dogs is amazing. Congratulations."

Alexa and her dancing dogs Britains got talent
Young Alexa choreographed a brilliant routine. Picture: REX

Alesha continued: "That sums it up perfectly. The eyes were popping out of my head, you've showed us something we've never seen before and that was outstanding."

"I'm delighted Ant and Dec pressed their gold buzzer for you and I'm so happy you're in the final", added Amanda.

The show is a spin-off version of Britain's Got Talent, bringing together the best of the world's Got Talent competitors.

The winner will walk away with a cash prize and the coveted trophy.

Read more: 'I'm a witch' says Amanda Holden as she declares she has communicated with Alesha Dixon's unborn baby

Paul Potts
Paul Potts was eliminated last weekend. Picture: Getty

America's ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, Britain's stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy and Chinese Acrobatic Dancers Gao and Liu were among the other competitors on tonight's show.

Last week viewers were left stunned when opera singer Paul Potts, the first ever winner of Britain's Got Talent in 2007, failed to make it past the first hurdle of the show.

