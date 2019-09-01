Britain’s Got Talent fans are outraged after Paul Potts is booted off in the first round

1 September 2019, 15:49 | Updated: 1 September 2019, 16:28

The opera singer was knocked out of last night's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions

Paul Potts, the opera singer, who won the first series of ITV's Britain's Got Talent was kicked out of the new show in its first week after judge Simon Cowell called his performance "shaky".

Simon Cowell was left gobsmacked when the new harsh voting system, where the audience at Wembley Arena vote for their favourite acts, meant that favourites Paul Potts and Connie Talbot were eliminated. 

Simon said: "I'm going to be honest with you Paul, I thought you started shaky and then halfway through the song it took me back to your first audition, which was you realising if you don't hit the big notes it's over."

"And that's what happened Paul, you hit the big note when it mattered. What I admire about you is you didn't need to be here tonight and the fact that you care is why you are a champion and always will be a champion."

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to impress those sitting in the audience and the 2007 winner was voted out of the contest.

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent winners, where are they now?

As part of the new judging, only one judge a week gets to hit the golden buzzer – and this week Amanda Holden got her turn and sent Ukraine’s Got Talent star Kseniya Simonova an automatic ticket to the final with her heart-breaking performance, which told the story of a cancer survivor using sand drawings.

Meanwhile, daredevil duo Bello and Annaliese Nock from America’s Got Talent earned the audience vote after a heart-stopping routine on a 50ft ‘wheel of death’ without a safety net, and Paul was one of the first to congratulate them, along with sand artist, Kseniya.

Paul hit back at viewers earlier today after some accused him of "sulking" when the results were read out by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, but he said "that's what I look like most of the time".

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday on ITV at 8pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gordon Ramsay baby

Baby boy sports his famous father's iconic angry face during first haircut
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard attend Strictly Come Dancing event

Love Island's Maura lands saucy Ann Summers gig after impressing with her sex chat
Britain's Got Talent judges

'I'm a witch' says Amanda Holden as she declares she has communicated with Alesha Dixon's unborn baby
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing ‘will allow same-sex couples' in 2020 show shake-up
The judge brought her own flavour to the show

Why did Darcey Bussell quit Strictly and who is the ballet dancer's husband?

Trending on Heart

xx

Wayne Rooney ‘stripped down to his pants’ at boozy Jacuzzi party

Celebrities

She tried to contact the singer in the early hours

THE EX FILES: Katie Price sends ‘flirty late night texts’ to Gareth Gates... 17 years after she took his virginity while pregnant with Harvey

Celebrities

Craig has been on Strictly since the start and is known as Mr Nasty

How old is Craig Revel Horwood, and who is the Strictly judge's partner Jonathan Myring?
Judge Rinder has given his verdict on the latest Strictly Come Dancing contestants

Judge Rinder gives BRUTAL advice to Strictly celebrities who constantly moan at workload
As season 7 wraps, we take a look a which couples are still going strong.

Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together?