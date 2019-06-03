Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery reveals his £250K winnings will go to the Royal Chelsea Hospital

Colin Thackery was ecstatic to have won Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Colin Thackery, 89, was named the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 this weekend, leaving the national very emotional.

Britain’s Got Talent saw some amazing acts in the final this year, but it was Royal Chelsea Pensioner Colin who stole the hearts of the nation with his musical tributes to his late wife.

By being named the winner by presenters Ant and Dec, Colin won a spot at the royal variety performance as well as a huge sum of £250,000.

Only a day after winning the show, Colin has revealed his money will be going to the Royal Chelsea Hospital, where he lives.

Colin, who always said performing in front of the Queen was the goal, told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning: “First of all the hospital, because we are a charity you know, we’re always collection for something.

Ant gave Colin a huge hug after announcing him as the winner. Picture: ITV

“And we’ve got a new visitor’s centre we want to build, an activity centre, I’d love to think I set the whole things off.”

He also added some of the money will go to his family, explaining: “And I’ve got family, I’ve got grandchildren wanting to get on the property ladder, and that sort of thing.”

Colin entered BGT after being challenged by a friend, and his only goal was to be on telly singing once.

He told the presenting duo: “I never thought for one minute that I would get this far, my ambition was to be on the telly once, dressed like this, but it’s just gone on and on and on.”

Colin will be giving his winnings to family as well as the Royal Chelsea Hospital. Picture: ITV

The runner-up of this year’s show was Marc Spelmann, who this year disguised himself as ‘X’.

In the final, Marc revealed he was the face behind the myserteous magician, see the moment below: