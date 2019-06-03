David Walliams defends Amanda Holden after Britain's Got Talent dress backlash

3 June 2019, 09:50

David Walliams thinks Amanda Holden always looks 'beautiful'
David Walliams thinks Amanda Holden always looks 'beautiful'. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The comedian thinks there are bigger problems - and boobs - in the world.

David Walliams thinks there are "bigger problems" in the world than Amanda Holden's BGT outfits.

The comedian, who sits with Amanda on the judging panel of the ITV talent show, visited the Heart studios on Monday for a catch-up, and to share his thoughts on the latest outrage about her revealing looks.

Jamie Theakston asked: "What do you make of all the fuss about Amanda’s outfits on the show?

"Do you think it’s justified or do you think it’s weird what people find offence in these days?"

David, 47, said: "I don’t get it. There’s always someone who’s unhappy about something in this modern age.

"I think she looks beautiful every time.

"I think people like having something to complain about.

"There’s bigger things going on in the world, he said, before cheekily adding: "In fact there are bigger breasts out there, as well."

Last night fans saw Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery win the 2019 series of Britain's Got Talent.

But they also saw a lot of Amanda, who wore her most revealing outfit yet.

The sheer gown exposed acres of flesh - and had some people at home wondering if she had forgotten to wear the rest of her dress.

