Who are the Britain's Got Talent finalists so far?

2 October 2020, 15:59

By Alice Dear

With the last semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent taking place this weekend, who has already made it into the final?

Despite the pandemic, Britain's Got Talent has been able to go ahead this year in a COVID-safe environment.

This weekend will see Ant and Dec host the last semi-finals of the year, with Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the judging panel.

There are currently four acts already in the final, with one more to be added by the judges choice on Saturday night.

Five more acts from the semi-finals will then be put through to the final as well through the public vote.

READ MORE: Why is Simon Cowell not on Britain’s Got Talent 2020?

Which acts have already made it to the final?

So far, the confirmed acts for the 2020 Britain's Got Talent finals, through the judges votes are:

Week one - Steve Royle

Week two - Arron and Jasmine

Week three - Magical Bones

Week four - Jon Courtenay

Week five - TBA

The acts still in with a chance to get into the finals through the public vote – revealed on the show's final – are:

Fayth Ifil

Honey and Sammy

Nabil Abdulrashid

Sign Along With Us

Aidan McCann

Allan Finnegan

Amanda and Miracle

Belinda Davids

Beth Porch

Bhim Niroula

Billy and Chantelle

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra

Class Dynamix

Crissy Lee

Damien O’Brien

Dario Grappeggia

Ember Trio

Hakan Berg

Imen Siar

James and Dylan Piper

James Stott

Jasper Cherry

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Kevin Quantum

Myra Dubois

Papi Flex

Shalom Chorale

Sirine Jahangir

Soldiers of Swing

SOS From the Kids

Souparnika Nair

The Coven

Urban Turtles

Wesley Williams

X1X Crew

Yakub

