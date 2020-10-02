Who are the Britain's Got Talent finalists so far?
2 October 2020, 15:59
With the last semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent taking place this weekend, who has already made it into the final?
Despite the pandemic, Britain's Got Talent has been able to go ahead this year in a COVID-safe environment.
This weekend will see Ant and Dec host the last semi-finals of the year, with Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the judging panel.
There are currently four acts already in the final, with one more to be added by the judges choice on Saturday night.
Five more acts from the semi-finals will then be put through to the final as well through the public vote.
Which acts have already made it to the final?
So far, the confirmed acts for the 2020 Britain's Got Talent finals, through the judges votes are:
Week one - Steve Royle
Week two - Arron and Jasmine
Week three - Magical Bones
Week four - Jon Courtenay
Week five - TBA
The acts still in with a chance to get into the finals through the public vote – revealed on the show's final – are:
Fayth Ifil
Honey and Sammy
Nabil Abdulrashid
Sign Along With Us
Aidan McCann
Allan Finnegan
Amanda and Miracle
Belinda Davids
Beth Porch
Bhim Niroula
Billy and Chantelle
Chinieke! Junior Orchestra
Class Dynamix
Crissy Lee
Damien O’Brien
Dario Grappeggia
Ember Trio
Hakan Berg
Imen Siar
James and Dylan Piper
James Stott
Jasper Cherry
Katherine and Joe O’Malley
Kevin Quantum
Myra Dubois
Papi Flex
Shalom Chorale
Sirine Jahangir
Soldiers of Swing
SOS From the Kids
Souparnika Nair
The Coven
Urban Turtles
Wesley Williams
X1X Crew
Yakub