Britain’s Got Talent puts WRONG act through to the final in huge leaderboard blunder

30 May 2019, 08:56

Britain’s Got Talent accidentally put stuntman Matt Striling through to the final on the leaderboard.
Fans share their confusion on social media as the live results show makes an awkward contestant error

Britain’s Got Talent was at the centre of a social media storm last night when the show made a huge TV blunder by announcing the wrong act had gone through to the grand finale.

Confusion erupted on Twitter after presenters Ant and Dec revealed that Colin Thackery and comedian Kojo Anim had sailed through to Sunday’s exciting final.

But when their photos were added to the star-covered leaderboard, fans spotted an awkward contestant error that caused uproar on Twitter.

Stand-up comic Siobhan Phillips was missing from the leaderboard.
Stand-up comic and finalist Siobhan Phillips had been replaced in the line-up by stuntman Matt Striling, who was eliminated on Tuesday after losing out to the piano playing mother-of-one.

One fan said: “Loving this week of the #bgt semi finals. Am a bit confused why Siobhan Phillips isn’t in the finalists lineup after getting through last night?! Can anyone help with my confusion?!”

Another asked: “How come the finalists board shown behind at the end of tonight’s show has Matt Stirling on it? Where is Siobhan Phillips? Is it a mistake or has Siobhan pulled out???”

“Massive fail tonight! Fancy showing Matt Stirling as a winner instead of Siobhan Phillips! Oops,” added a third.

Thankfully for Siobhan and her fans, Simon Cowell came to the rescue and admitted the official BGT leaderboard was in fact “wrong”, meaning the 42-year-old will still compete in this weekend’s grande finale.

Tearing up as she spoke about making it all the way through to the end, she said: “You don’t even understand what this means. You really don’t. Thank you so much. I’ve got to pull myself together."

The graphics gaffe wasn’t the only mistake that took place during the semi-final on Wednesday night.

Ant kicked off a series of unfortunate events by teasing partner Dec about a geography goof he had made, he was then left embarrassed after a contestant ignored his handshake attempt, and finally magician John Archer’s lottery trick caused controversy when some viewers questioned whether or not he had the winning numbers on his ticket.

Hopefully tonight’s show, which marks the penultimate semi-final, will run more smoothly for the cast and crew!

The Britain’s Got Talent final airs this Sunday, June 2nd, at 7.30pm on ITV. The show will announce its 2019 winner right before the ITV news at 10.05pm.

