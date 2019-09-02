Who won last night’s Britain’s Got Talent The Champions and which acts went through to the final?

By Alice Dear

During last night’s Britain’s Got Talent The Champions, two acts triumphed and made it through to the final.

Britain’s Got Talent The Champions started this weekend, a new spin-off show which sees the UK’s finalists and winners compete with stars from around the world.

Each show will see two acts voted through to the final, one is given the golden buzzer, while the other which is voted through by the BGT superfans panel.

Last night’s show was the first semi-final, and saw two acts go through, one of which was given the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden.

Amanda Holden was left emotional by her golden buzzer act. Picture: ITV

Kseniya Simonva won a ticket straight the the finals. Picture: ITV

So, who went through last night?

The golden buzzer act, which means they are sent through to the final automatically, was sand artist Kseniya Simonva.

Amanda Holden used her golden buzzer on the star after Kseniya gave an emotional performance, dedicated to the children she works with who are suffering from cancer.

Kseniya previously won Ukraine’s Got Talent in 2009.

The second finalist place was filled by dangerous duo Bello and Annaliese Nock, who previously competed in America’s Got Talent.

Bello and Annaliese Nock made it through the the final on the superfan panel vote. Picture: ITV

Their comedic and dangerous act saw the duo balance on a huge spinning wheel as they risked their lives with tricks, all performed without a net.

Bello and Annaliese Nock made it to the final three alongside the UK’s Ashleigh and Sully and Boggie Storm, and went on to beat them to the next stage of the show.