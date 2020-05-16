What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is back on our screens tonight, with a string of talented hopefuls hoping they’ll make it through to the next stage.

While judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, and presenters Ant and Dec have already chosen their Golden Buzzer acts, a handful of lucky performers will bag themselves a spot in the semi finals.

Britain’s Got Talent will be on our screens tonight (Saturday 16th May) at 8pm and will run until 9.20pm.

You can watch it live on ITV or on the ITV Hub, or you catch up after it has already aired.

The new series started on Saturday 11th of April, with a new episode airing every week.

The auditions were filmed in January and February from different venues around the UK, before social distancing rules were put in place by the government.

However, the live shows have been postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, ITV released a statement reading: “The Britain’s Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

“We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.”

They continued: “However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

“The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year.”

It’s unknown when the show will return for the live semi-finals, however ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall previously revealed they were trying to see how they could make the live shows work in the ever changing situation.

