Britain's naughtiest dog sought out for new Channel 5 documentary
19 June 2019, 14:06
Is your pet pooch the naughtiest dog in town? We have good news for you...
Channel 5 is looking for Britain's naughtiest dog for a new documentary about the most mischievous pooches in the country.
The first season of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly was a big hit with viewers, and producers are hoping to replicate its success with a new series featuring a new set of dogs.
”Eh, Lily Dog who would have thought that a show about dogs would be so popular?” “Well, of course dad ... that’s a silly question... everyone loves dogs, right?” 😉🐶🐾🐾 Me and Lily Dog are totally blown away by the interest you are all showing about series 2 #DogsBehavingVeryBadly Avalon, the production company that is taking care of the application process have realised their system crashed due to the number of e-mails received over the last few days! They’re working on it so you should be able to apply for the show again in the next few days. . . . #lovedogs #dogslife #tvshow #channel5 #beonashow #getinvolved #showaboutdogs #mansbestfriend #loveyourdogs #allaboutdogs #dogslifestyle #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #itsadogslife #itsadogsworld #dogfather #dogtraining #dogtrainer
Owners of rebellious pooches are able to get help from Graeme Hall - AKA the 'Dogfather' - which will then be documented on the show.
Graeme has worked with around 5,000 dogs in his 10 years in the role, and he has tweeted that filming for the new series will start next month.
He wrote: "We will be filming Series 2 of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly soon."
Excited to announce we’ll be filming Series 2 of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly soon.— Graeme Hall (@GraemeDogfather) May 18, 2019
Want to take part...?
Email dogs@avalonuk.com
or call 020 7598 7365#beonashow #DogsBehavingVeryBadly #Channel5 pic.twitter.com/CsYB9q1U5e
Producers are particularly keen for puppies to apply for the show, but are open to hearing from all dogs.
Season one became a big hit with viewers, after they were taken with such troubled pups as two miniature schnauzers with an 'attitude problem'.
