Britain's naughtiest dog sought out for new Channel 5 documentary

Is your dog the naughtiest in the land? Read on... Picture: Getty

Is your pet pooch the naughtiest dog in town? We have good news for you...

Channel 5 is looking for Britain's naughtiest dog for a new documentary about the most mischievous pooches in the country.

The first season of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly was a big hit with viewers, and producers are hoping to replicate its success with a new series featuring a new set of dogs.

Owners of rebellious pooches are able to get help from Graeme Hall - AKA the 'Dogfather' - which will then be documented on the show.

Graeme has worked with around 5,000 dogs in his 10 years in the role, and he has tweeted that filming for the new series will start next month.

He wrote: "We will be filming Series 2 of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly soon."

Excited to announce we’ll be filming Series 2 of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly soon.



Want to take part...?

Email dogs@avalonuk.com

or call 020 7598 7365#beonashow #DogsBehavingVeryBadly #Channel5 pic.twitter.com/CsYB9q1U5e — Graeme Hall (@GraemeDogfather) May 18, 2019

Producers are particularly keen for puppies to apply for the show, but are open to hearing from all dogs.

Season one became a big hit with viewers, after they were taken with such troubled pups as two miniature schnauzers with an 'attitude problem'.

Interested? Of course you are. Email dogs@avalonuk.com or call 020 7598 7365 to apply.