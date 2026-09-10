Bruce Willis is “very present” amid dementia diagnosis, wife Emma says

10 September 2026, 16:46

Bruce Willis’ family have found a new way of navigating his dementia diagnosis, with his wife Emma Heming Willis saying they have “learned to adapt”
Bruce Willis’ family have found a new way of navigating his dementia diagnosis, with his wife Emma Heming Willis saying they have “learned to adapt”. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The actor’s wife opens up about life with frontotemporal dementia, saying there are still “beautiful moments” despite the “terrible disease.”

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Bruce Willis’ family have found a new way of navigating his dementia diagnosis, with his wife Emma Heming Willis saying they have “learned to adapt” while continuing to find moments of happiness together.

Emma, who has been married to the Die Hard star since 2009, opened up about life with Bruce in an interview for the MS NOW series Because We Care with Richard Lui.

The actor, 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, following an earlier diagnosis of aphasia.

Emma, who has been married to the Die Hard star since 2009, opened up about life with Bruce in an interview for the MS NOW series Because We Care with Richard Lui.
Emma, who has been married to the Die Hard star since 2009, opened up about life with Bruce in an interview for the MS NOW series Because We Care (pictured: Bruce Willis in 2019). Picture: Getty

Emma described the condition as “hard” and “a terrible disease”, but said it has not erased the connection they share.

“He’s very present,” she said in a preview of the interview.

Emma also wanted to challenge the bleak picture that can often surround dementia, arguing that families living with the condition can still experience meaningful and joyful moments.

“We have still so many beautiful moments of joy and connection,” she said, adding that she felt it was important to share those experiences.

Her comments come as the family continues to adjust to Bruce’s condition. Emma and the actor have two daughters together, Mabel and Evelyn, while Bruce is also father to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with his former wife, Demi Moore.

The family has remained close around Bruce in recent years, with his daughters and Demi occasionally sharing glimpses of his life.

Emma (pictured) also wanted to challenge the bleak picture that can often surround dementia, arguing that families living with the condition can still experience meaningful and joyful moments.
Emma (pictured) also wanted to challenge the bleak picture that can often surround dementia, arguing that families living with the condition can still experience meaningful and joyful moments. Picture: Getty

Bruce also made a rare public appearance at Tallulah’s wedding in August, where she shared a photograph of her father with her husband, Justin.

For Emma, however, talking openly about dementia is also about ensuring that those living with the condition — as well as their carers — are not overlooked.

She said there was a need to “reframe” the way people think about dementia, warning that avoiding conversations about the disease can leave both patients and caregivers without the support they need.

Bruce Willis pictured in 2015 with wife Emma Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and their three children (L to R) Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.
Bruce Willis pictured in 2015 with wife Emma Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and their three children (L to R) Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. Picture: Getty

“We’ve learned to adapt and show up for Bruce,” she said.

Emma has previously spoken about one particularly difficult aspect of Bruce’s condition: anosognosia, a neurological symptom associated with FTD and other forms of dementia that can affect a person’s awareness of their illness.

Speaking on the Conversations With Cam podcast, she explained that Bruce is not necessarily capable of recognising what is happening to him.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma renew their vows

“It’s not denial,” Emma said at the time. “It’s just that their brain is changing.”

She explained that someone experiencing anosognosia may genuinely believe they are fine, rather than consciously refusing to acknowledge their diagnosis.

The latest interview offers another glimpse into how the Willis family are dealing with the actor’s illness — balancing the reality of a devastating diagnosis with the ordinary moments that remain.

Emma acknowledged that life with dementia is difficult, but said those moments of connection still matter.

“We have so many moments of joy and connection that aren’t your norm, but it’s okay,” she said.

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