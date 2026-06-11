James Bond rumoured actor Callum Turner breaks silence on Hollywood role

Callum Turner dominates discussions on who the next James Bond actor is. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Callum Turner admits even people he hasn’t spoken to in years are asking if he’s the next 007 in the famous movie franchise James Bond.

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The search for the next James Bond continues to dominate Hollywood conversation, and one name that repeatedly surfaces in discussions is actor Callum Turner.

The 36-year-old British star, who recently married popstar Dua Lipa, has emerged as a popular contender to take over the iconic role following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise.

While Turner has remained tight-lipped about the possibility, he has now addressed the persistent James Bond rumours that have followed him in recent months.

Callum Turner recently married popstar Dua Lipa . Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor declined to reveal whether he's had any discussions about stepping into 007's famous tuxedo.

"I'm not going to comment on that," Callum said when asked about the speculation, but then went on to explain the rumours have taken on a life of their own, despite him having no information about the role.

"I'll tell you what's so funny about the Bond thing: Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven't spoken to for 10 years – and you know nothing!

"It's such a weird thing of something happening and nothing happening at all. I genuinely know nothing. I just find it quite amusing."

Callum Turner is already familiar with major film franchises thanks to his portrayal of Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series. Picture: Alamy

Callum's growing profile of TV shows and movies has made him a natural candidate in the eyes of many Bond fans.

The actor is already familiar with major film franchises thanks to his portrayal of Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series.

He has also built an impressive résumé with leading roles in projects including Queen and Country, The Boys in the Boat and Masters of the Air.

Adding further fuel to the speculation is support from one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars, with George Clooney publicly backing Turner as a potential successor to Craig, describing him as an ideal fit for the role.

Callum Turner has emerged as a popular contender to take over the iconic role following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise. Picture: Alamy

Speaking in the same interview, Clooney said: "I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond. He's tall and handsome and charming and British, so he's the perfect guy to do it."

Industry observers have also pointed to Turner's age as a factor working in his favour. At 36, he could potentially lead the franchise for several films over the next decade, however he's far from the only actor linked to the coveted role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson remains one of the most frequently mentioned names in Bond discussions and has even received praise from former 007 Pierce Brosnan.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," Brosnan said during an appearance on The Ray D'Arcy Show in 2024.

Taron Egerton says he'd make a 'terrible' James Bond

Another actor previously associated with the franchise is Rocketman star Taron Egerton.

Unlike some of the other contenders, Egerton has openly dismissed suggestions he could be Bond's next incarnation. "I think I'm too messy for that," he said.

"I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Other names frequently associated with the 007 role include Jacob Elordi, Jack O'Connell, and Theo James.

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