Caroline Flack drops hints that Love Island is just three weeks away

Love Island – the show of the summer – is to start again soon, much to the delight of fans

Love Island’s host, Caroline Flack, unveiled the news on her social media after a gym session.

The 39-year-old has clearly been working hard in the gym to get into peak physical condition for the reality show.

She said: “I've just trained with Bradley Simmonds and he put me through utter hell, making me do weights that I should not be lifting. But, he says we only have three weeks before Love Island starts or for Love Island prep, so we've got to work hard.”

She jokingly added: “But to be fair I feel more sorry for Bradley having to put up with my moaning than me having to put up with his training.”

Caroline Flack. Picture: Wikipedia

Although no official date has been given by ITV yet, Caroline – who has been the host since 2015 – is clearly in preparation mode and has been giving fans teasers that the show is “coming soon”. The last two series started in the first week of June, so it is predicted that this year’s series – series five – will also begin around then.

And this isn’t the first hint that Caroline has given, as just last week she said on her Instagram Story: “It's a Bank Holiday Monday, it’s so beautiful today. I’m in town, about to go to the gym. But what’s really exciting about this week is, this week we start filming for Love Island 2019!

“And by the end of the week, I’m gonna have potentially seen the cast for this year. Which is really exciting and mad that’s come round this quick.

“So I’ll let you know what happens. It’s gonna be a long, hot summer and all that.”

Love Island 2019. Picture: Love Island

The show, which grips fans every year, sees lively singles who are looking for a summer of love live in a spectacular luxury villa in Majorca, compete for each other’s affections, with the winning couple leaving the island with £50,000.

