Strictly Come Dancing 2020: What has Caroline Quentin been in?

24 October 2020, 18:30

Caroline Quentin is starring on Strictly Come Dancing
Caroline Quentin is starring on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Find out everything about Caroline Quentin's career including Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and Blue Murder.

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our TV screens with a sparkly new series.

And one of the contestants ready to take to the ballroom floor is actress Caroline Quentin who has been partnered up with professional Johannes Radebe.

The star recently admitted she’s been receiving tips from former finalist Debbie McGee, who told her to try running.

Read More: Who is Strictly star Caroline Quentin? Age, husband and net worth revealed

Speaking to Radio Times, Caroline said: “I spoke to her the other day and she said, ‘Do some cardio. You’ll never know days like it.’

Caroline Quentin starred in Men Behaving Badly from 1992-98
Caroline Quentin starred in Men Behaving Badly from 1992-98. Picture: PA Images

“So, I’m doing the ‘Couch to 5K’ running programme. But obviously I can’t keep up with Johannes because he’s a machine.”

But what has Caroline Quentin been in? Here’s what we know about her career…

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Where is Kevin Clifton this year?

What has Caroline Quentin been in?

Caroline was educated at the independent Arts Educational School where she started her stage career by appearing locally in the Pendley Open Air Shakespeare Festival.

In 1992 she then bagged the role of Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly, and appeared in 42 episodes until 1998.

In July 1996, Quentin released a single, a cover of the Exciters' Tell Him’, with Men Behaving Badly co-star Leslie Ash under the name ‘Quentin and Ash’.

From 1997 until 2000 Quentin starred alongside Alan Davies in Jonathan Creek playing investigative journalist Maddie Magellan.

Quentin then went on to appear in the 2001 film Hot Money, and also starred in Von Trapped and Life Begins.

She also had a role as DCI Janine Lewis in ITV’s Blue Murder, which started in 2003.

Other credits include Have I Got News for You, Life of Riley and Agatha Christie's Miss Marple.

She also presented Restoration Home on BBC Two which looks into the history and families of the UK's derelict mansion houses as well as The World's Most Extraordinary Homes with architect Piers Taylor.

Now Read: Who is HRVY? Strictly Come Dancing contestant's age, career and real name revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jade Thirlwall is dialling from home during Little Mix The Search

Little Mix: The Search 2020 live show: Where is Jade Thirlwall and why is she not in the studio?
AJ Pritchard is not competing on Strictly this year

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Why is AJ Pritchard not on the show this year?
HRVY is partnered up with Janette Manrara

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: What is HRVY's real name?

Ranvir Singh is appearing on Strictly this year

Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2020's Ranvir Singh? Age, job and family revealed
Why is an audience allowed on Strictly Come Dancing?

How is an audience allowed on Strictly Come Dancing?

Trending on Heart

How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries?

How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries?

Celebrities

Adele has reportedly lost a total of seven stone

How did Adele lose weight?

Music

Mo Gilligan is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is comedian Mo Gilligan and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the Celebrity Gogglebox star
Babatunde Aleshe is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Who is Babatunde Aleshe and how old is he? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star
How much do Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?

How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?