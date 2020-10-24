Strictly Come Dancing 2020: What has Caroline Quentin been in?

Caroline Quentin is starring on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Find out everything about Caroline Quentin's career including Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and Blue Murder.

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our TV screens with a sparkly new series.

And one of the contestants ready to take to the ballroom floor is actress Caroline Quentin who has been partnered up with professional Johannes Radebe.

The star recently admitted she’s been receiving tips from former finalist Debbie McGee, who told her to try running.

Speaking to Radio Times, Caroline said: “I spoke to her the other day and she said, ‘Do some cardio. You’ll never know days like it.’

Caroline Quentin starred in Men Behaving Badly from 1992-98. Picture: PA Images

“So, I’m doing the ‘Couch to 5K’ running programme. But obviously I can’t keep up with Johannes because he’s a machine.”

But what has Caroline Quentin been in? Here’s what we know about her career…

What has Caroline Quentin been in?

Caroline was educated at the independent Arts Educational School where she started her stage career by appearing locally in the Pendley Open Air Shakespeare Festival.

In 1992 she then bagged the role of Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly, and appeared in 42 episodes until 1998.

In July 1996, Quentin released a single, a cover of the Exciters' Tell Him’, with Men Behaving Badly co-star Leslie Ash under the name ‘Quentin and Ash’.

From 1997 until 2000 Quentin starred alongside Alan Davies in Jonathan Creek playing investigative journalist Maddie Magellan.

Quentin then went on to appear in the 2001 film Hot Money, and also starred in Von Trapped and Life Begins.

She also had a role as DCI Janine Lewis in ITV’s Blue Murder, which started in 2003.

Other credits include Have I Got News for You, Life of Riley and Agatha Christie's Miss Marple.

She also presented Restoration Home on BBC Two which looks into the history and families of the UK's derelict mansion houses as well as The World's Most Extraordinary Homes with architect Piers Taylor.

