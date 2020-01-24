James Corden responds to fans' disbelief he doesn't actually drive during Carpool Karaoke

James recently filmed an episode with Justin Bieber
Picture: Instagram
By Mared Parry

Viewers have joked that it should be called "car-pull karaoke" instead.

James Corden fans can't quite get over that the star has been caught on camera filming an episode of his popular Carpool Karaoke... and that he isn't driving!

The British TV host, 41, is the man behind the Late Late Show and was out and about around Los Angeles with global superstar Justin Bieber filming the segment when he was caught by a fan.

A video has gone viral on Twitter which shows Bieber, 25, with James in his Range Rover, but the vehicle is actually being pulled down the road via a large truck.

The fan, who's user name is Zoli Honig, caught the moment on camera and couldn't believe what he'd just seen.

He wrote: "Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues.

"He isn't even driving!"

The hilarious tweet has already racked up over 400,000 likes and 100,000 retweets, with thousands of other shocked fans in disbelief over what they'd seen.

James' Carpool Karaoke is very popular
Picture: NBC

One said: "All along I used to respect James Corden for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time, but now I feel betrayed."

Another joked "My whole life has been a lie".

However, many were simply confused as to why people hadn't figured this out sooner, saying "I always assumed that was the case, surely it's not safe to drive and film".

"That was good for them,safety first!!" another said, with one adding "Right? This makes me feel better about the whole concept!"

But other comments and pictures have left people a little confused as fans have previously spotted him actually driving the car during episodes with One Direction and Katy Perry.

James has just spoken about the confusion making a post on the Late Late Show's Twitter, obviously taking a humorous twist to it all.

Posing with Samuel L Jackson on stools in front of a steering wheel, creating the infamous scene from cult film Pulp Fiction, he wrote: "Guys, we don't even use a real car."

I guess we will all remain confused as to whether or not he's even driven.

