Who is in the cast of Babs? Meet the actors in the Barbara Windsor biopic

Jaime Winstone and Samantha Spiro star as Barbara Windsor in Babs - but who else is in the cast?

The BBC is celebrating the incredible life of legend Barbara Windsor by re-airing ‘Babs’.

The touching biopic was originally made to celebrate the EastEnders star’s 80th birthday in 2017 and follows the biggest moments through her childhood into her years as an actress.

As well as starring Barbara herself, the film also features Samantha Spiro and Jaime Winstone playing younger versions of the star.

See the full cast list below…

Who plays Barbara Windsor in Babs?

Florence Keen as child Barbara

Florence Keen as child Barbara in Babs. Picture: BBC

Child Barbara Ann Deeks is played by young actress Florence Keen.

The ten-year-old is new to the acting world, but she appeared in the film The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in 2018.

Honor Kneafsey as young Barbara

Honor Kneafsey as young Barbara in Babs. Picture: BBC

Playing Barbara as a slightly older child, Honor Kneafsey is a 15-year-old actress.

Despite being so young, she has previously starred in Sherlock, How Not To Live Your Life and Siblings 2.

She also played June Mottershed in Our Zoo.

Jaime Winstone as Barbara Windsor

Jaime Winstone as Barbara Windsor in Babs. Picture: BBC

Younger Barbara is played by Jaime Winstone.

The daughter of movie star Ray Winstone, Jaime is best-known for playing Becky in the film Kidulthood.

She also appeared in Made in Dagenham and rom com Love, Rosie.

Samantha Spiro as Barbara Windsor

Samantha Spiro as Barbara Windsor in Babs. Picture: BBC

Samantha Spiro stars as older Babs as she looks back on her life.

The double Olivier Award-winning actress previously played Barbara Windsor in the play Cleo, Camping, Emmanuelle and Dick.

She also appeared in Game of Thrones as Samwell’s mother, Melessa Tarly and Doctor Who.

Barbara Windsor as herself

The real Barbara Windsor makes cameos in the film to comment on her younger self.

Who else is in the cast of Babs?

Nick Moran as John Deeks

Nick Moran as John Deeks (Barbara’s dad) and Leanne Best - Rose Deeks (Barbara’s mum). Picture: BBC

Nick Moran plays Barbara Windsor’s dad John Deeks who leaves her life when she is young.

Nick previously played Scabior, a snatcher, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts I and II.

Leanne Best - Rose Deeks

Barbara’s mum Rose Deeks is played by actress Leanne Best, who is also the niece of former Beatle, Pete Best.

She is known for her roles as Jane Cobden in the BBC series Ripper Street, Celia Donnelly in Fortitude, and the titular role of 'The Woman In Black' in the 2014 film The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death.

She also appeared in ITV comedy series Cold Feet in September 2016 as Tina Reynolds.

Zoe Wanamaker as Joan Littlewood

Zoe Wanamaker as Joan Littlewood in Babs. Picture: BBC

Director Joan Littlewood is played by Zoe Wanamaker who played Susan Harper in the BBC’s long-running sitcom My Family.

She also appeared as Madame Hooch in Harry Potter and has had a long career on stage.

Luke Allen-Gale as Ronnie Knight

Luke Allen-Gale stars as Barbara’s husband-to-be Ronnie Knight, who was married to another woman when they met.

Luke played William Whele in American apocalyptic TV series Dominon and has appeared in Wallander and Ripper Street.

Other stars include:

Alex Macqueen as Peter Charlesworth

Charlie Archer as Scott Mitchell

Robin Sebastian as Kenneth Williams

Tom Forbes as Warren Beatty

Rob Compton as Ronnie and Reggie Kray

