Cast of Help: Who is in the Channel 4 drama and where have you seen them before?

See the full cast of Channel 4's Help. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Who is in the cast of Help and what else have they been in? Find out everything about the new Channel 4 drama...

Channel 4 is back with a brand new drama called Help which is set in a fictional Liverpool Care Home.

It follows the staff of the home as they battle to protect residents during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off two hour long episode will premiere on Channel 4 on 16 September at 9pm and is starring the likes of Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham.

But who else is in the drama? Here’s what we know...

Who is in the cast of Channel 4’s Help?

Stephen Graham plays Tony

Stephen Graham is Tony in Help. Picture: Channel 4

Stephen Graham is playing the lead role of Tony who is a resident at Bright Sky Homes and has Early Onset Alzheimer’s.

TV fans will obviously know Stephen for his many roles including Line of Duty, Save Me, Boardwalk Empire, White House Farm and he will appear in Peaky Blinders.

He has also had credits in the This Is England film series, Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York and 2019’s The Irishman.

Jodie Comer plays Sarah

Jodie Comer plays Sarah in Help. Picture: Channel 4

Sarah is a care worker who has a job at Bright Sky and gets close to Tony.

Actress Jodie Comer is best known for starring as Villanelle in all series’ of Killing Eve as well as bagging roles in My Mad Fat Diary and Doctor Foster.

Her most recent film role was in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ian Hart plays Steve

Ian Hart plays Steve in Help. Picture: Channel 4

The manager and owner of Bright Sky Care Home is played by Ian Hart.

He previously starred as Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and also had a role in My Mad Fat Diary.

The actor’s other credits include The Last Kingdom, Noughts + Crosses, Escape from Pretoria and Mary Queen of Scots.

Sue Johnston plays Gloria

Sue Johnston plays Gloria in Help. Picture: Channel 4

Gloria is a resident at Bright Sky Care Home and is played by actress Sue Johnston.

She previously played Barbara Royle in BBC comedy The Royal Family and has also had roles in Brookside, Coronation Street and Downton Abbey.

Cathy Tyson plays Polly

Cathy Tyson plays Polly in Help. Picture: Channel 4

Polly is played by Cathy Tyson who has previously had roles in Night & Day, Grange Hill, Doctors, The Sandman and McDonald & Dodds.

Angela Griffin plays Tori

Angela Griffin plays Tori in Help. Picture: Channel 4

Tori is a care assistant at Bright Sky and is played by Angela Griffin.

The actress has had many roles over the years, most notably playing Fiona Middleton on Coronation Street and Jasmine Hopkins in Holby City.

Her other roles include Cutting It, Waterloo Road, Postman Pat, Midsomer Murders, Harlots and White Lines.

Lesley Sharp plays Gaynor

Lesley Sharp plays Gaynor in Help. Picture: Getty Images

Sarah’s mum Gaynor is played by Lesley Sharp.

She has previously appeared in Scott & Bailey, Three Girls, and Channel 4 drama Before We Die.

Other credits include The Full Monty, Rita, Clocking Off and Vera Drake.

Andrew Schofield plays Bob

As for Sarah’s dad Bob, he is played by Andrew Schofield.

Andrew was the Narrator in the original production of Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers and has since had roles in shows such as Scully, Coronation Street, Maisie Raine, Sharpe and Murphy’s Law.

Arthur Hughes plays Tim

Arthur Hughes plays Tim in Help. Picture: Channel 4

Arthur Hughes plays senior care assistant Tim and has previously had a role in The Innocents.

Steve Garti plays Kenny

Steve Garti plays Kenny in Help. Picture: Channel 4

Kenny is a Liverpudlian resident at Bright Sky and played by Steve Garti.

He’s previously appeared in shows such as Brassic, Ackley Bridge, Informer, Scott & Bailey, In the Flesh, Coronation Street, Heartbeat and Emmerdale.

David Hayman plays Hercules

David Hayman plays Hercules in Help. Picture: Alamy

David Hayman is playing Hercules who has previously appeared in shows such as Trial & Retribution, The Nest and New Tricks.

Ellis Howard plays Robbie

Sarah’s younger brother is played by Ellis Howard.

TV fans might recognise him from Sky Arts’ Romeo & Juliet and Catherine the Great.