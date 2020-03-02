Who is in the cast of Liar season two? Katherine Kelly joins Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd are joined by some familiar faces in this series of the ITV thriller.

ITV’s hit crime thriller Liar is back for a second series which picks up where the tense finale left off.

But this time around, the characters have another important lie to uncover: who killed Andrew Earlham?

And despite being killed off, Ioan Gruffudd is back as the series baddie, alongside Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson.

They’re also joined by Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly who is playing DI Karen Renton along with some other familiar faces.

Let’s take a look at the full cast list of Liar season 2…

Who is in the cast of Liar season 2?

Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson

Joanne Froggatt as Laura Neilson. Picture: ITV

Series one centred around Laura - played by Joanne Froggatt - who was drugged and raped by Andrew Earlham after going on a date.

Laura managed to find footage that proved he was a serial rapist but before he was caught by the police, Andrew was found murdered.

Actress Joanne played Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street, but she shot to fame after starring as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey. She has also been in Life on Mars, Paradise Heights, Robin Hood, Dark Angel and even voiced Wendy inb Bob the Builder.

Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham

Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham. Picture: ITV

Ioan Gruffudd is back as Andrew Earlham as series two takes us back in time to find out what really happened to the evil rapist.

Before Liar, Ioan played Fifth Officer Lowe in Titanic and starred as Jeremy Poldark in the TV movie Poldark.

He’s since starred as Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movies and had parts in King Arthur, Tony Blair in W, Harrow and The Professor and the Madman.

Katherine Kelly as DI Karen Renton

Katherine Kelly as DI Karen Renton. Picture: ITV

DI Karen is a new character played by Katherine Kelly who has been sent from London to find out who killed Andrew Earlham.

Her character’s synopsis reads: “Straight-talking DI Renton is an unconventional police officer, whose bluntness sometimes takes people back. But it’s a quality that has led to her swift rise in the London Met, gaining a reputation as one of the country’s most reliable homicide detectives.”.

Katherine previously played Becky in Coronation Street and has since starred in Mr Selfridge, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack.

Zoë Tapper as Katy Sutcliffe

Zoe is back as Laura’s sister Katy Sutcliffe. In the last series, secrets were revealed which could divide the sisters forever.

Before Liar Zoë played Ellen Love in Mr Selfridge and Sam Stenham in Safe House.

Danny Webb as DS Rory Maxwell

Danny Webb as DS Rory Maxwell. Picture: ITV

RS Rory Maxwell was working on Laura’s rape case in series one. He’s also been called in to work with DI Karen Renton on the murder case.

Danny Webb played John Ripper in the TV series Pennyworth and has also starred in Humans and Doctor Who.

Jamie Flatters as Luke Earlham

Jamie Flatters as Luke Earlham. Picture: ITV

Jamie Flatters is back playing Andrew’s teenage son who has become an orphan after his mum died and his dad was recently murdered.

The actor previously played Matt Furnish in the TV series So Awkward and will also be in the Avatar sequels.

Who else is starring in Liar season 2?

Kieran Bew is also back as Laura’s new boyfriend and Richie Campbell is playing Katy’s husband Liam Sutcliffe.

DI Vanessa Harmon - who was also a victim of rapist Andrew - will star in the new series played by Shelley Conn, alongside her girlfriend Jennifer played by Jill Halfpenny.

New characters include Sam Spruell as Oliver Graham, Amy Nuttall as nurse Winnie Peterson and Howard Charles as army veteran Carl Peterson.