What the cast of Love Actually look like 16 years after the Christmas film’s debut

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now. Picture: Universal pictures/Getty Images/PA Images/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Christmas classic was first released in 2003 - but what are the cast up to now?

It’s that time of year again, when the mince pies come out and the tinsel is hung on the tree.

But the only way we know it’s truly Christmas, is when Love Actually is on repeat on your television.

At the risk of making you feel old, it’s been a whopping 16 years since the star-studded film hit the cinemas, giving us Hugh Grant’s infamous underwear dance.

So, to celebrate another season full of Love Actually quotes, here’s what the stars look like now...

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Picture: Universal pictures/Getty Images

Now 29-years-old, Thomas' career has gone from strength to strength. Nanny McPhee and Game of Thrones are in his acting repertoire.

Heike Makatsch (Mia)

Heike Makatsch. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

While she hasn't been in any more major UK films, Heike, 48, has starred in a long list of German movies and TV shows. In 2009, she also released an album with her musician husband, Max Schroder.

Dame Emma Thompson (Karen)

Dame Emma Thompson. Picture: Universal pictures/ PA Images

After Love Actually, Emma, 60, played Professor Trelawney in Harry Potter and then wrote and starred in the Nanny McPheey.

She most recently wrote the screenplay for 2019's festive film Last Christmas.

Andrew Lincoln (Mark)

Andrew Lincoln. Picture: Universal pictures/ Getty Images

Andrew’s character created the now-iconic cue card scene. But since 2003, the 46-year-old has become a star in America, playing protagonist Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead for nine seasons.

Olivia Olson (Joanna)

Olivia Olson. Picture: Universal pictures/ITV

She blew everyone’s minds with her iconic rendition of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas. But Olivia has since worked on children's show Phineas and Ferb and Adventure Time.

In October she made it to the semi-finals of The X-Factor: Celebrity, but was voted off in the first round.

Joanna Page (Judy)

Joanna Page. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

The Welsh actress, 42, went on to play Stacey in BBC series Gavin and Stacey, and will be returning for an extra special reunion show on Christmas Day.

She also guest-starred in the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special.

Hugh Grant (David, the Prime Minister)

Hugh Grant. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

In case you missed it, Hugh, 59, is still a worldwide star and sex symbol. His latest film The Gentleman - starring Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery - is out in January 2020.

Keira Knightley (Juliet)

Kiera Knightly. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Since her time on Love Actually, Kiera, 34, has starred in the likes of Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina, and Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Martine McCutcheon (Natalie)

Martine McCutcheon. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

One of Martine's biggest accolades since the festive classic, is winning an Olivier for her role as Eliza in My Fair Lady in the West End.

The 43-year-old has also landed herself a spot as a panelist on Loose Women over the years, and appeared in a handful of adverts.

Laura Linney (Sarah)

Laura Linney. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

More than a decade on, Laura, 55, has earned three Oscar nominations and has even appeared on Broadway.

Lúcia Moniz (Aurélia)

Lúcia Moniz. Picture: Universal pictures/Instagram

Lúcia, 43, has gone on to star in Portuguese TV shows and films, but she's also turned her hand to music.

Liam Neeson (Daniel)

Liam Neeson. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Post–Love Actually, obviously Liam, 67, has starred in lots of Hollywood films including the Taken franchise.

Martin Freeman (John)

Martin Freeman. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

The biggest role Martin bagged is Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit, with the first movie being released in 2012.

He also recently starred in ITV drama A Confession which tells the story of DS Stephen Fulcher and his hunt for missing 22-year-old Sian O'Callaghan.